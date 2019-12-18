On Monday, the Edwards County Board of Education unanimously approved two new elective courses for Edwards County High School students.
Head Girls Basketball Coach Jonathan Henton proposed a Weightlifting Physical Education elective for .5 credit, which can be repeated. This new course was designed around constantly varied functional movements aimed at improving the students’ overall health, fitness and overall knowledge of both. The students will accomplish this through the use of gymnastics, weightlifting and running. This course will be offered to all ECHS students.
Mr. Steven Clodfelter of the Agriculture program proposed an Agriculture Structures class, which is an advanced course focused on knowledge, hands-on skills and workplace skills applicable to interior and exterior carpentry construction in the agricultural industry. Major units of instruction will include: personal safety, power tools, blueprint reading, surveying, construction skills in carpentry, plumbing, electrical, concrete works, block laying, drywalling, painting, home and agricultural structures and planning. Participation in FFA student organization activities and National Council for Agricultural Education projects are an integral course component for leadership development, career exploration and reinforcement of academic concepts. This course will be offered on a rotational basis with Ag Mechanics and Technology to all ECHS juniors and seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.