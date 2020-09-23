Grayville will have its city-wide yard sale this fall.
The Grayville Chamber of Commerce announced late Tuesday morning that it will commence with the yard sale in early October.
“We will be going ahead with City-Wide Yard Sales on Saturday, Oct. 3,” Chamber member Colleen Whyte stated in a press release. “It is shorter notice, but we’re hoping for a good day for all.”
Whyte noted that Sherry Funkhouser has committed to making the yard sale maps this year. However, all names requesting to be on that map must request as much to either Funkhouser via her Facebook page or contact either the First Bank Grayville branch, Rick’s Service or Tri-County Banking Center by Thursday, Oct. 1.
Whyte did note that the chamber did have to cancel some future events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus, we have cancelled this year’s Christmas Parade,” she explained. “However, we are making plans for a Christmas raffle giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 28, and possibly something else to help fill the void.”
