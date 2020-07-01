After a month in limbo, Darren Bailey’s lawsuit against Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will be moving back to Clay County.
Bailey, who serves as State Representative of Illinois’ 109th District and is running for the State Senate seat for Illinois’ 55th District this November, has been suing Pritzker over the legality of his executive order which has required Illinois residents to stay at home aside from necessary travel and forced several businesses throughout the state to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After asking that an initial ruling in the Clay County Circuit Court his favor be thrown out due to the language of his initial complaint, Bailey, through attorney Thomas DeVore, filed an amended complaint in that same court.
Pritzker, though the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, requested the case be moved to a federal court located in East St. Louis, with Bailey filing a complaint to have it remanded back to Clay County. After reading arguments from both sides submitted in early June, that judge ruled on Monday that the case will be heard in Clay County.
“I was getting ready to go to bed, when I got some really wonderful news,” said Bailey late Monday night though a Facebook livestream. “I’m pretty blessed that we just got word a few hours ago that the federal judge finally ruled to remand the case back to Clay County Circuit Court.”
