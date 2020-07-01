Area musicians have taken to putting on a performance in Albion to cap this year’s Fourth of July weekend.
Organized by Albion resident Dennis Stroughmatt, two groups of performers will be performing from 5–8 p.m. on July 5 at the Edwards County Memorial Arch on the Albion Square.
An invocation will kick off the event at 4:55 p.m., immediately followed by a performing by Abbi Cook at 5 p.m. At 5:20, Acoustic Music with the Hogg Heaven Players with Randy Menser and Cathy Markman will begin their set, with Justin Glover playing at 6 p.m. and Dennis Stroughmatt and the Honky-Tonk Circus playing at 6:15.
Stroughmatt and the Honky-Tonk Circus will play selections from the Western swing, cajun, gospel and traditional honky-tonk genres of music.
There will also be a few vendors on hand for the event, as well as free balloons for children.
The concert will be presented free of charge to the community. However, donations will be accepted to support the Edwards County EMS, Albion Fire Department, Albion Police Department, Edwards County Sheriff’s Department, Albion Public Library, Edwards County Historical Society and other local not-for-profit organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.