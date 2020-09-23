The Grayville City Council approved a zoning map change after a public hearing Monday night. 209 S. Court Street will change from a residential to commercial zone, allowing McPherson Outdoor, LLC to erect a 20-foot by 24-foot billboard structure.
“It’s going to be double-sided…similar to the one in Albion, correct?” Mayor Travis Thompson asked George McPherson, who was present at the public hearing to answer questions from the council on his intentions for the property.
McPherson replied, “it’s depending right now on dimensions and…hav[ing] to start with this process in zoning, and the structure here would be like Albion, or I’ve got two in Mount Carmel that are side-by-side.”
Finance Commissioner David Jordan asked the first question, “what’s the benefit to the City?”
