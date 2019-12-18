A Targeted School Violence Prevention Program and threat assessment procedures will be coming to Edwards County Community Unit School District #1 this spring. According to a provided print-out from the session, this program will “…oversee the maintenance of a District environment that is conducive to learning and working by identifying, assessing, classifying, responding to and managing threats and acts of targeted school violence.”
The Edwards County Board of Education met for its December regular session Monday evening. The board approved 6-1 of adopting eight new policies. President Dale Woods introduced the topic of the policies, and turned it over to Superintendent of Schools David Cowger, who stated, “unless anyone has questions, I don’t want to go through all these…we did last month…” Cowger then briefly overviewed the main the policies for the board.
These policies include Targeted School Violence Prevention Program; Administrative Procedures - Targeted School Violence Prevention Program; Administrative Procedures – Threat Assessment Team; Administrative Procedures - Threat Assessment Key Areas and Questions; Communications To and From the Board; Public Participation at School Board Meetings and Petitions to the Board; Student Athlete Concussion and Head Injuries and Administrative Procedures – Program for Managing Student Athlete Concussion and Head Injuries.
For more on this story, see this week's Navigator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.