Questions were abound as the Albion Council discussed its relationship with Sunrise Sanitation during their February regular meeting Monday night.
The discussion began when Alderman Gary Mason made a complaint about the trash service during his ward report to the council.
“I want to complain about the garbage cans,” said Mason. “If you remember a couple months ago, we had a gentleman from Pine Street come in and complain because garbage cans were sitting out in the road and everything. Well the size of the ones that we’re getting now is going to create a lot of problems for some of the older people.
“And I’m one of them.”
The Ward 2 alderman explained that the larger size of the tote made it difficult to move to the curb and back to his residence.
“It’s pretty tough for me to drag it to the garage,” Mason admitted. “So, I”m sure there will be a lot of them sitting out, but they’ll surely have to get them off the sidewalks, because you can’t walk on the sidewalk with one of those garbage cans sitting on it.
“Especially if you’re in a wheelchair.”
City Clerk Melissa Felling informed the council that smaller totes were available for residents who were having trouble with the larger totes initially dispensed by Sunrise.
“They have smaller cans,” explained Felling. “If people want to call city hall, they can switch out the huge, mongo can for a smaller one.
“But it will cost the same amount per month.”
For the rest of the story, check out this week's Navigator.
