Sage Taylor Lepski surprised her parents by arriving early the morning of June 2. For sixteen days, her parents got to love her and enjoy the gift of her presence. On June 18, God called her to Heaven. She was in her parent’s arms when she passed into eternity. All throughout her short life, all she knew was love. Her parents will always cherish the time they got to spend with Sage.
Sage is survived by her parents, Ryan and Erin (Smothers) Lepski of Bennington, Kan.; paternal grandparents Patrick and Christine (Scharf) Lepski of St. Charles, Mo.; maternal grandparents Kevin and Kelli (Vines) Savage of Albion and David Smothers and Jill Edwards of Fairfield. She is also survived by several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and great-grandparents.
Preceding Sage in death were two great-grandparents, Mary Scharf and Tony Lepski.
Graveside services were held Thursday, June 25 at Burnt Prairie Cemetery with Bro. Tim Collins officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at HYPERLINK "http://www.nalesfuneralhome.com" www.nalesfuneralhome.com. Nale’s Funeral Home of Fairfield assisted the family.
