Karen Ellison age 67 of Bone Gap, Ill. passed from this life to the next on Nov. 7 at her home.
She was born March 26, 1953 to Robert and Dorothy (Dunn) Wentworth in Indianapolis, Ind.
Karen married Rex Ellison on April 9, 1971 in Carmi, Ill.
She will be remembered as a loving person with a bubbly personality who thoroughly enjoyed working at the Dollar General Store.
Karen is survived by her husband, one daughter Glenda (Damien) McDowell of Crossville Ill., two sons: Robert (Sabrina) Ellison of Bone Gap and Raymond (Laura) Ellison of North Shores, Ala., three sisters, two brothers and seven grandchildren.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one brother.
Cremation rights have been accorded and a private family inurnment service will be held at the Bone Gap Cemetery at a later date.
Igram-Meridith Funeral Home of Albion is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
