Delores Ann Compton, 85, of Grayville, Ill., died Sunday, May 24 at Wabash Christian Village in Carmi, Illinois. She was born Aug. 10, 1934, in Bowlegs, Oklahoma, the daughter of Daniel M. “Doc” and Lula L. (Harp) Morris.
She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse.
Survivors include sons Danny (Sherrie) Bowland, Rob Marlow; daughter Deb (Randy) Kleinschmidt, all of Grayville; brother Ervin Morris of Ohio; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Juanita Malone; brother Bob Morris; and great grandson Aiden Kleinschmidt.
In keeping with Delores’ wishes, her remains were cremated. A memorial visitation and service will be at a later date when the corona virus restrictions are lifted.
Cook Funeral Chapel in Grayville is in charge of arrangements.
