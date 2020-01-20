96-year old former Albion resident, Wanda Ann Doan, passed away peacefully at Aperion Care in Olney on Jan. 18.
Wanda was born Mar. 7, 1923 in Richland County, Ill. to George N. and Nellie (Dean) Whitaker. She married Jeane W. Doan on Aug. 23, 1949 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2000. Wanda grew up in Richland County and graduated from Olney Township High School with the class of 1940. After graduation, until her marriage, she worked in the office of the International Shoe Factory in Olney. She and Jeane moved to Albion shortly after they were married, where he was employed and Wanda worked at Johnny Manufacturing in Albion. In later years she worked in the Edwards County Courthouse. Wanda and Jeane resided in Albion most of their married life.
Wanda is survived by one sister-in-law, George Ann Waxler, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Wayne Whitaker and Warren Whitaker and sister, Maxine Gibson.
Graveside Services for Wanda Doan will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, Ill. with Bro. David Shain officiating. There will be no visitation. Friends and family are asked to go directly to the cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nalesfuneralhome.com. Nale’s Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.
