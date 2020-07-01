Time to celebrate the RED, WHITE and BLUE this weekend with your families. Here are a few fun recipes you might want to consider!
Recipes wanted! Submitted recipes will be accepted at recipesforauntie@gmail.com, or you can stop by the Albion office and drop a copy off up front. If you don’t have a recipe to submit right now, but there is a recipe you’re desperately seeking, feel free to email or drop off a note for a “Recipe Request.” I’m now requesting recipes for your favorite baked beans and fair food recipes!
--------------------------------------
Red, White and Blue Cheesecake
Ingredients:
For Cheesecake:
2, 8-oz. pkg cream cheese, at room temperature
2/3C white sugar
Pinch of salt
2 large eggs
1/3C sour cream
1/3C heavy whipping cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
For Cake:
2C all-purpose flour
1 TBSP baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
1-1/2C white sugar
1/2 C (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
3 large eggs, at room temperature
1C whole milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
Concentrated gel paste-classic red and total blue, or red and blue food coloring
For Frosting:
1.2C (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
4-oz. cream cheese, at room temperature
5C powdered sugar
1/4 tsp salt
3-4 TBSP whole milk
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
Patriotic sprinkles, if desired
Directions:
Prepare the cheesecake layer:
Place a 9x13-in. pan on the bottom rack of the oven and fill it halfway with water. Place your other rack in the center of the oven. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 9-in. springform pan with nonstick spray, then line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper, then spray again.
In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to blend the cream cheese until it is smooth and creamy, about 1-2 minutes. Mix in the sugar and salt and blend for 2 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl to make sure all is mixed in. Add the eggs, one at a time, blending after each addition. Finally, mix in the sour cream, whipping cream and vanilla extract. Mix until smooth.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Set the pan on the middle rack in the pre-heated oven. Bake the cheesecake for 45 minutes. It should be set to the touch and not jiggly. Remove the cheesecake from the oven and let cool on a wire rack for at least an hour. When it has cooled, place the pan in the freezer and let the cheesecake freeze completely, 4-5 hours, or overnight.
Prepare the cake layers:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray two 9-in. round cake pans, then line the bottom of the pans with parchment paper, then spray again.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. In a large glass bowl, use an electric mixer to blend the sugar and butter on medium speed until combined, 1-2 minutes. Add the eggs and beat well, scraping down the sides of the bowl. Reduce the speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture, mixing until combined. Add the milk and vanilla extract and mix until just combined.
Scoop half the batter into another glass bowl and use gel paste (or food coloring) to color each half a deep hue. Scrape the batter into each of the prepared pans.
Bake until firm to the touch and a toothpick inserted into centers comes out clean, 25-30 minutes. Let cakes cool in pans o wire racks for 15 minutes. Turn out cakes onto rack and cool completely.
Prepare the frosting:
In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat together the butter and cream cheese on medium-high speed until pale and creamy, about 1 minute. Reduce speed to medium. Add the powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, blending well after each addition. Add the salt, 3 TBSP milk and vanilla extract and beat until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add an additional TBSP of milk if you’d like the frosting to be creamier.
Assemble the cake:
Place the red cake layer o a cake plate and spread a small amount of frosting on top. Remove the (frozen) cheesecake from the freezer, remove from the pan and place on top of the red layer (be sure to measure that it fits first; you may have to shave the edges). Spread a small amount of frosting on top of cheesecake. Add the blue layer on top. Scoop some frosting on top, and speed a very thin layer (crumb coat) over the entire cake. Then place the cake in the freezer for a few minutes, just until the cake and frosting are a little bit firm. Then add the remaining frosting to the top of the cake, spread across the top and sides evenly. Sprinkle patriotic sprinkles on top, if desired.
The cake should be refrigerated until ready to serve.
Note: The author does NOT recommend using liquid food coloring. You can find (Wilton) concentrated gel paste or (Americolor) soft paste food color online, or at craft/baking supply stores.
Note: The frosting recipe included just barely covers the cake. If you want any sort of piping, or extra, you might want to make another batch.
***Recipe courtesy of Lori Lange of “Recipe Girl” blog.***
--------------------------------------
East Taco Salad Flag Dip
Ingredients:
1-lb. ground beef or vegetable crumble
1 jalapeno pepper, finely chopped, if desired
1C + 1 TBSP onions, diced, divided
1 envelope taco seasoning
water
1/4C salsa
4C shredded lettuce
3/4C large black olives, sliced lengthwise
2C shredded cheese (cheddar, Mexican blend, whatever you want)
2-3C cherry or grape tomatoes
2-3 TBSP Fresh cilantro, divided
6-1/2 to 7C White tortilla chips
1 to 1-1/2C Blue corn tortilla chips, roughly broken
Directions:
In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, adding 1/2C onion and jalapeño, if desired. Add salsa, water and taco seasoning, cook according to package directions.
Place 5C white tortilla chips in a 13x9-in. dish. Spread beef evenly over chips. Cover with a layer of lettuce and 2 TBSP minced cilantro. Add a layer of cheese. Spread olives, 1/2C onion and more diced jalapeño, if desired.
Starting in the upper lefthand corner, create a square of roughly broken blue tortilla chips. Use remaining 1 TBSP diced onion for the stars.
For the stripes, alternate rows of cherry or grape tomatoes (cut lengthwise, if desired) and remaining white tortilla chips (or a white cheese, if you want). Garnish with remaining cilantro, if desired.
Serve with additional tortilla chips, salsa, sour cream, taco sauce and/or avocado on the side.
***Recipe adapted from “Family Fresh Meals” blog, courtesy of Corey.***
--------------------------------------
Old Glory Candy Bars
Ingredients:
For Nougat:
2C sugar
2/3C corn syrup
1/2C water
2 egg whites
1 tsp clear flavored extract of your choice (have fun with the flavor!)
Blue food coloring
White star sprinkles, if desired
For Striped Cookie base:
1/2C + 6 TBSP unsalted butter
3C + 3 TBSP flour, sifted
1C powdered sugar
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 tsp vanilla extract
Red and white food coloring
For Chocolate Coating:
Dark chocolate, chopped
Patriotic sprinkles, if desired
Directions:
Prepare the nougat:
Put the sugar, syrup and water into a small saucepan and place over medium heat. Sir until the sugar is melted. Turn heat to high and continue to cook until the mixture reaches 248 degrees, or until it forms a firm ball when dropped into cold water.
While the syrup is cooking, beat the egg whites with an electric mixer until they form stiff peaks. Slowly pour the hot syrup into the beaten egg whites, constantly beating the mixture in. Keep beating until the candy begins to stiffen. Add flavored extract blue food coloring and white star sprinkles (if using), mixing well. Turn the candy onto a buttered platter or surface and allow to cool.
Prepare the cookie layer:
Cream together the butter, sugar and vanilla extract. Beat with an electric mixer until it just becomes creamy. Beat in the egg until well combined, making sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the sifted flour and mix on low speed until a nonstick dough forms. Divide the dough into five even pieces. Mix red food coloring into three pieces and white into the remaining two pieces.
Roll out each piece between parchment paper to a thickness of about 1/16-in. Refrigerate a minimum of 30 minutes. Once chilled, peel off parchment paper and stack the layers, alternating colors. Place dough on a lightly floured surface. Cut the dough into 3-in long, 3/4-in. wide bars. Pierce each cookie 4-5 times with a chopstick or other small pointed utensil.
Arrange bars on parchment paper lined baking sheets and refrigerate for another 30-60 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until golden around the edges, about 8-15 minutes, depending on the size. Leave to cool on racks.
Prepare the chocolate coating:
Place two-thirds of the chocolate in a double boiler, melt slowly to 107 degrees. Remove from heat and stir until it reaches 110 degrees. Add in remaining one-third of chocolate and stir to combine until the mixture reaches 90-93 degrees. Use immediately.
Assemble the candy bars:
While chocolate is melting, dust nougat with powdered sugar and cut into the same shape/size as the cookie pars and stack on top of bars. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, placing candy bar on a fork and proceed to spoon tempered chocolate over it, covering completely. Set completed candy bar on sheet, sprinkling top with patriotic sprinkles, if desired. Repeat with remaining candy bars. Refrigerate to set the chocolate.
***Recipe adapted from “Cancer Crushing Crew’s Goodies” blog, courtesy of Limerock12.***
--------------------------------------
Firecracker Hot Dogs
Ingredients:
16 hot dogs
16 pieces of refrigerated breadstick dough
1/4-in. thick cheese (Colby, block mozzarella, cheddar, your choice!); enough for 16 1 to 1-1/2-in. stars
Grated Parmesan cheese, if desired
Red and blue food coloring, optional
16 long wooden skewers
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or use a silicone baking sheet/
Insert wooden skewers into hot dogs, leaving about 1 to 1/2-in. exposed at the top.
Take one piece of the breadstick dough and wrap around a hot dog, starting at the bottom and circling towards the top. Place on baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and hot dogs. If you choose, use a paint brush to “paint” the dough with some of the food coloring. You can sprinkle with some Parmesan cheese, if you want, whether you paint your hot dogs or not.
Place finished hot dogs in oven, baking according to the breadstick packaging directions.
While the hot dogs are baking, use a small (1 to 1-1/2-in.) star shaped cookie cutter to cut out cheese stars. Dust with grated parmesan cheese.
Once the hot dogs are done, cool slightly. Stick a cheese star on the exposed skewer at the top.
Note: For a real firecracker twist, sprinkle with cayenne pepper or other dry spicy mixture for some added heat.
Note 2: You can also wrap the hot dogs in bacon before wrapping the breadstick dough around the hot dog; try adding some dry spicy mixture to the bacon, or hiding a few jalapeño coins inside the bacon!
***Recipe adapted from “Kicking it with Kelly” blog, courtesy of Kelly.***
--------------------------------------
Garlic Parmesan Spaghetti Squash with Mushrooms
Ingredients:
2-lbs. spaghetti squash
2 TBSP extra virgin olive oil
2C mushrooms, chopped or sliced
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 TBSP fresh thyme
1/4C Parmesan cheese, grated
Handful parsley, finely chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
1-2 TBSP butter, if desired
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a deep skillet or large pan, add olive oil, garlic and thyme. Cook for 2 minutes over high heat and add mushrooms. Cook until mushrooms are golden brown, about 7-8 minutes. Turn off the heat and set aside.
Wash the spaghetti squash under water and dry it. You can removed the seeds now, or wait until after cooked. Put the spaghetti squash on a baking tray and pierce the skin a few times using a knife. Use butter and salt and pepper, if desired. Bake for about 1 hour, until squash can be pierced with a knife. Alternatively, you can microwave the spaghetti squash.
Take the squash out of the oven and let it cool to room temperature for about 15 minutes. Cut in half and get rid of the seeds, if you haven’t already. Use a fork to scrape the squash into strings.
Add the spaghetti squash strings to the skillet (or pan), turn the heat to high and quickly fry with mushrooms. Sprinkle parmesan while sauteing for a minute.
Turn the heat off, top with parsley, more Parmesan and season with salt and pepper to serve.
***Recipe courtesy of Caroline, of “Pickled Plum” blog.***
--------------------------------------
Waldorf with Avocado Salad
Ingredients:
1/3C low-fat plain yogurt
1/4C walnuts, chopped
1 TBSP lemon juice
Salt and white pepper, to taste
2 celery stalks, diced
1 green apple, diced
1 red apple, diced
1 avocado, diced
Romaine lettuce, leaves separated
1 C red grapes, halved
Directions:
In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt, lemon juice, salt, and pepper until well combined. In a large bowl, combine celery, apples, avocado, grapes, and walnuts; toss gently with dressing. Top each lettuce leaf with the salad mixture and serve.
Note: Feel free to add some diced onion and/or julienned carrots, if desired.
***Recipe courtesy of “Avocados from Mexico” website.***
