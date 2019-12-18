Personally, I think traditions are important. They bind families and create lasting memories.
Some of our traditions evolve. As I get older and crankier, I find shortcuts for some of the more labor-intensive endeavors. Others become easier with technology. Some seem unduly burdensome when there are no little children in the house.
My Christmas tree tradition has withered tremendously, and Christmas cards are pretty much a thing of the past for me. We used to send out dozens of cards each year, but between the cost of postage, the ease of social media and my general laziness, that’s over with. If you didn’t get a card from me this year, it’s no reflection of your importance to me.
When I was first married, I put up a real tree for a couple of years. That’s a lot of work. You have to find the right tree, haul it home, keep it watered and then spend the next six months picking pine needles out of the carpet.
We went to a fake tree, which was disassembled each year and packed in its box. That evolved to just covering the still-decorated tree with a large garbage bag and storing it in the spare bedroom.
Now we use a foot-tall ceramic tree that is lit with a single bulb. No decorating, no mess and greatly reduced fire hazard. When Christmas is over, I just place it on a shelf in the garage. Easy peasy, mac ’n’ cheesy.
I have only one Christmas tree rule: It cannot go up until the day after Thanksgiving. Other than that, anything goes.
Outside lights have gone the way of the Christmas tree. Now we use a projector light to throw a cascade of color onto the house. It’s a whole lot easier and cheaper than stringing lights up.
There is one tradition, though, that has not changed in our house. It’s more of a winter tradition than a Christmas tradition. And that is, we must have snow ice cream when there’s enough good snow to have it. And today, we have enough snow.
“Good” snow is a bit objective. If it doesn’t snow at least a couple of inches, there isn’t enough to scoop it up without getting grass clipping, leaves or dirt in it. If the snow is blowing, it picks up dirt, too. If it’s too wet, it won’t make good ice cream. It needs to be a soft, steady, gentle snowfall.
You can set out containers to catch the snow, but I usually just scoop it up in a clean, safe area. You don’t want dirty snow, and you definitely don’t want yellow snow.
There are several different recipes online for snow ice cream, but the one I use is pretty simple.
Growing up, my dad was usually the designated snow ice cream maker. It’s a good dad thing to do. Except my dad never measured the ingredients, so I’ve developed my own recipe.
All you need is milk, sugar, vanilla and snow. Some people use condensed milk. Some add a pinch of salt. I’ve tried adding an egg (didn’t like it). I’ve also tried heating the milk to dissolve the sugar better, but that made little difference. You can try other flavors. Make it your own and make it a tradition.
I use an antique crock and a wooden spoon to mix the ingredients. It just feels more traditional using a vintage crock and spoon. Doesn’t affect the flavor.
Mix one cup of milk, one cup of sugar and one teaspoon of vanilla together until the sugar dissolves. You can use more or less of each ingredient depending on taste.
After dissolving the sugar, add scoops of clean, fresh snow and mix well. It will be thinner than store-bought ice cream; it’s more like the consistency of home-made ice cream.
Serve it immediately as it melts quickly. Add a few sprinkles if you’d like. If you like chocolate, I’d suggest powdered chocolate rather than syrup.
Disclaimer: eat snow at your own risk. Snow itself is pretty safe; it’s distilled water that’s been crystallized. But it can pick up contaminants from the air or ground. If it’s bright white and freshly fallen away from obvious contaminants, like a car’s exhaust, it’s probably OK. My snow ice cream is more than OK. It’s delicious.
