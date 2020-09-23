The Wabash County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Business of The Year Award. The Chamber will be honoring a local business that has gone above and beyond the call of duty in our community this year.
Nominations for the Business of the Year can be made by anyone. The business being nominated must be a Wabash County Chamber Member. Nominations (business name and why they should be awarded this honor) should be sent to the Wabash County Chamber of Commerce office at 601 N. Market Street Mt. Carmel, IL 62863 or emailed to Ldhipsher@wabashcountychamber.com. Deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Sept. 30.
“This job never gets easier! The Chamber is happy to get so many great businesses nominated year after year. Especially this year with so many businesses overcoming such big obstacles. We are so proud to have so many Chamber Members that are eligible and worthy of this honor,” according to the deciding committee. A full list of Chamber members can be found on the Chamber website.
The Wabash County Retail Merchants Committee is also now accepting nominations for the 2020 Employee of The Year.
Retail Merchants spokesperson Sharon Harris said the award is handed out to the employee who goes “above and beyond” the call of duty. Nominations can be made by employers, co-workers, or customers. The employee must be employed by someone that is a member of the Retail Merchants Committee. A list of Retail Merchant members can be found at www.wabashcountychamber.com.
Nominations should be in paragraph form and can be sent to the WSJD studio at 331 North Market, Mt. Carmel, IL 62863 or emailed to wsjd@live.com. by Sept. 30.
