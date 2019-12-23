ALBION GRADE SCHOOL
Mrs. Harper’s Class
Dear Santa,
May I have a reindeer? I have been picking up my toys. Please bring me toys, chocolate, and more toys. Please bring Mommy a maid,
Your Friend,
Alyssa Borges
Dear Santa,
How are your elves? I have been playing with cars. I would like Spiderman and Max and Duke from Secret Life of Pets. Please bring Tanner a ball.
Your Friend,
Kaiden Hohn
Dear Santa,
Do your reindeer like to drink Sprite? I would like a Zombie vs Plants 2, Percy the train. My sister wants Hulk girl. I’ve been keeping my room clean.
Your Friend,
Ernie Holland
Dear Santa,
I love you more than my mom. I have been cuddling with mom. I would like a nerf gun, monster trucks and to meet Santa. Please bring my sister a huge giant extra large baby doll.
Goodbye,
Mason Schmittler
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I would like a Lego Garbage truck, tablet, and nerf gun that shoots 80 feet. I would like a new Xbox game for my Uncle Kaen. I’ve been helping mom at home.
Bye,
Tanner Downs
Dear Santa,
How big is your hat? I would like Robot Dog, Fortnite toys, and Roblox People. I would like for my brother to get Roblox and Fortnite stuff. I have been helping my mom around the house.
Bye,
Tucker Lemke
Mrs. Gillard’s Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
Hi! How do you make the toys? Please bring me a white horse that is nice and fancy, a barn for my horses, and puzzles. I need a charger. My dog, Odie, would like a new chew toy.
Love,
Emilynn Alexander
Dear Santa,
Hello! Do you make Christmas trees? Please bring me a doll, a Barbie doll car, and a Barbie doll telephone. I need a hat and glove set too. I would like for you to bring my friend, Cabella, a Barbie house set.
Love,
Rayne Beehn
Dear Santa,
Hi there! What do you and your reindeer do? Could you please bring my mom some lipstick? I would like a tablet, a basketball, and football cards and a binder to put them in. I need some new socks.
Love,
Ty Smith
Dear Santa,
Hi! What is your wife’s name? Please bring me some pajamas, slime, and a crown. I need some new shoes. Can you bring my sister, Adalynn, a makeup set?
Love,
Cabella Dillback
Dear Santa,
Hi! I like your elves. What are their names? Please bring me a Mercedes-Benz, a pink Cozy Dozy, and a Barbie dream house. I need some athletic clothes. Also, can you bring Chad a unicorn?
Love,
Presley Lewis
Dear Santa,
Hello! How do you go down the little chimneys? Please bring me a big dinosaur for Rexi to have a friend, some Spiderman stuff, and a PJ Mask Gekko costume. I need some big boy boxers. Can you bring my sisters a PJ Mask Owlette costume?
Love,
Mason Cruse
Dear Santa,
Hi! How do the reindeer fly? I would like a desk with art supplies, a Groot action figure from Avengers, and a baby Toothless from How to Train a Dragon. I need a new toothbrush. Can you please bring Forky from Toy Story 4 for my little brother, Dane?
Love,
Oakley Sawyer
Dear Santa,
Hello! How do the elves make toys? Please bring me a Barbie, a toy unicorn, and a book. I need some new gloves. Can you bring my sissy, Larissa, some new socks?
Love,
Arian Shelby
Dear Santa,
Hi! How do you build the toys? Can you please bring me a race track, Nerf guns, and a wrestling ring toy? I need a new toothbrush. My brother, Cole, would like a farm set.
Love,
Clay Smith
Dear Santa,
Hi! How do the elves make tablets? Would you please bring me a tablet, a toy pistol, and some football cards? I need a new toothbrush. Please bring my family a board game.
Love,
Cole Smith
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are the elves? Please bring me a Roomba robot vacuum, Legos, and a DVD player with the Lego Ninjago movie. I need a phone. Please bring new socks for Uncle James.
Love,
Lukas Murphy
Dear Santa,
Hi! How do the elves make the toys? I would like some classic Sonic stuffed animals, a Nintendo Switch, and a Plants vs. Zombies toy. I need some new boots. Can you please bring Renli a toy car?
Love,
Easton Vallette
Dear Santa,
Hi! Merry Christmas! I would like a red mask, a ball, and some Legos. I need new pajamas. Can you please bring Xander some sand?
Love,
Ben McDonald
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are the elves? Please bring me a new game, a four-wheeler, and an American Girl doll. I need some new rubber boots. Can you bring a new quilt for my mom?
Love,
Cate Bunting
Dear Santa,
Hi! How do you talk to the reindeer? I would like some makeup, LOL doll, and Legos. I need some house slippers. Can you please bring Imagine Ink books for Holland?
Love,
Rosen Bell
Dear Santa,
Hi! I love my elf, Ralphie! Please bring me a Barbie airplane, a girl hat, and a diary. I need some new pjs and socks. Can you bring my sisters some jewelry?
Love,
Tenley Short
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you? I would like LOL dolls, black olives, and cheese balls. I need some new shoes. Please bring a big ball for my brother, Jack.
Love,
Charley Henton
Dear Santa,
Hi! How do you make the deer fly? I would like an Ariel Princess Barbie, a camo bow and arrow, and some slime. I need some new pajamas. Please bring my teacher, Ms. Gillard, a new car because she hit a deer!
Love,
Kami Fewkes
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you? I would like a Fitbit, a prison Lego set, and new shoes that tie. I need some Kleenex for my backpack. Please bring daddy a camo phone case, because he’s getting a new iPhone XR.
Love,
Ezra Leavens
Mrs. Henson’s Kindergarten
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Benjamin. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. What does your workshop look like? It must be really big! This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me robots, a Nintendo Switch, and a box fort. I also need a new lamp so I can read books in my room. Please bring a teleporter for my brothers so they can come visit more often. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Love,
Ben Alexander
Dear Santa,
My name is Joe. I am 7 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been really good. Do you really eat all of the cookies everyone leaves out? Can you please get me an Xbox game card, Halo Legos and yellow tennis shoes? Please can you get my mom a shirt? Have a safe trip.
Love,
Joe Brown
Dear Santa,
My name is Ethan. I am 5 years old and I live in Albion. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a baby sheep, RC car, and a hammer. My cousin, Kentley needs a new hat and wants a Five Night at Freddy’s toy. I’ll leave you cookies. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Your Friend,
Ethan Compton
Dear Santa,
My name is Isabel. I am 6 years old and I live in Albion. This year, I have been really good. I would like a Barbie car/van, a Barbie boat, and a pet hamster for Christmas. Could you bring me some new shoes? I really like rainbow tennis shoes. Please bring my cousins, Averie and Blake, some new coloring stuff. Santa, I’d like to show you my handstands and ask if you can do some, too. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Love,
Isabel Cooper
Dear Santa,
My name is Sadie. I am 5 years old and I live in Grayville, Illinois. This year, I have been really good. Please bring me a Barbie dream house, Elsa and Anna hair wigs, and a Spirit doll and horse. I need some chapstick really bad. Please bring Hadley a poopsie surprise. What kind of cookies do you like? Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Your Friend,
Sadie Cox
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Connor. I am 5 years old. I live in Browns. I really want to know what I am getting for Christmas! I have been really good this year. I would really like it if you could bring me a Hot Wheels track with a loop, some Mo Willems books, and a Nerf gun. I need a ruler. I hope you get some cookies. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Your Friend,
Connor Duncan
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Kayden. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Grave Digger remote control car, a Ryan Surprise Egg, and a tablet. Mom says I need undies. Please bring a Ryan Surprise Egg for Sissy, too. I have some questions for you. How do your reindeer fly? What’s your favorite cookie? Do you have any superpowers? Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kayden Gilbert
Dear Santa,
My name is Evie. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year I have been really good. How do you land the sleigh on the house and how do you fit down the chimney? Does Mrs. Claus help you deliver presents? I would like to have a camera, lipstick and make-up. I would also like to have a bunk bed for my doll, Brooke. May I also have a case of peach tea? Hayden would like a bug jar and a new net. I love you!
Love,
Evie Hardy
Dear Santa,
My name is Kelly. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. What do you feed the reindeer? How does your sleigh work? How does it fly? Do you have any siblings? I would like some LOL dolls, Barbies and some art supplies. I would love to learn how to skate. Can you find a JoJo hair bow for Evie? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kelly Hinderliter
Dear Santa,
My name is Ashton. I am 5 years old and I live in Albion. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas, I would like if you could bring me a remote dinosaur, a tablet with case and an xbox. My sister Cheyanne needs boots and would like a new tablet. Santa, what is your favorite cookie? Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Love,
Ashton Jackson
Dear Santa,
My name is Leah. I am 5 years old and I live in Bone Gap. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas, I would like shimmer and shine toys, unicorn toys, and dollhouse accessories for my doll house. I need new socks and underwear. Please bring me a picture frame for Mommy. Santa, how many elves do you have? Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Your Friend,
Leah Lagle
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Kaynan. I am 6 years old. I live in Albion. How do you get everywhere in time? DO you have magic? This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a toy dragon, the Paw Patrol helicopter, and a Ninja Turtle House. My mom says I need new pants. Will you ring my dog Hershey some of her favorite bones? Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kaynan Merriel
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Titus. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. How do the reindeer fly with the magic things around their necks? This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Ryan’s Toy Review Skateboard, a Minecraft toy, and a Minecraft game. Mom says I need new tennis shoes. Please bring a pony for my friend Isabel. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Love,
Titus Owings
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt. I am 6 years old. I live in Ellery. This year, I have been really good. What kid of cookies do you like? How do you fit all of those presents in your bag? May I have a flat-bed semi, a mini excavator and a remote control train? I need some tennis shoes for basketball. My sister Jayla would like to have a Minnie Mouse. I will leave you cookies on the counter.
Your Friend,
Wyatt Rice
Dear Santa,
My name is Nevaeh. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a hamburger game, a clock, and a blue wig. I really need an elf. Please bring a skateboard for Kaynan, too. Why do you wear a black belt? Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Love,
Nevaeh Roosevelt
Dear Santa,
My name is Sky. I am 5 years old and I live in Cowling. This year, I have been really fantastic. I would like a unicorn stuffed animal, a baby doll, and a unicorn headband. Please bring me a new drinking cup. My mom needs a new mixer. Santa, am I on the naughty list or the nice list? Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Love,
Sky Schmittler
Dear Santa,
My name is Zoey. I am 6 years old. I live in a house that does not have a chimney. How many houses are in Albion? Please can I have some LOL dolls, make-up, and Barbies? Please can I have some jewelry to go with the dresses? My mom wants a new ring. Kya wants a lot of LOL dolls, also. Merry Christmas!
Your Friend,
Zoey Weedon
Ms. Stover’s Kindergarten
Dear Santa,
My name is Payton. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been really fantastic. I would really like it if you could bring me a computer, a phone and a tea set. Also, please bring gloves for Isabell.Thanks you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Dean. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been really happy. I would really like it if you could bring me a police station, new boots and a work phone. Also, please bring a new ball and bone for Bossy Boy. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Everly. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been really the best. I would really like it if you could bring me a toy horse that really moves, a mermaid tail and a pink car. Also, please bring a princess coloring book and two glue sticks for Gwen. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Saleah. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me hair bows, nail polish and a dress. Also, please bring a tool set for my brother. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Nevaeh. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been really well behaving. I would really like it if you could bring me a Luvabella Doll, Snackin' Sara Doll and reindeer pajamas. Also, please bring a baby blanket for Grayson. Than you and Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
My name is Celeste. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me an LOL doll, Ariel Barbie and a unicorn stuffed animal. Also, please bring a little blanket for Shiloh. I love you!
Love, Celeste
Dear Santa,
My name is Everly. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been the best. I would really like it if you could bring me a toy horse that really moves, a mermaid tail and a pink car. I need a pair of slip-on shoes. Gwen would like to have a princess coloring book and 2 glue sticks. Merry Christmas!
Love, Everly
Dear Santa,
My name is Cody. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Lego plane, a Lego fire truck, and a Lego train. I could use a new bike. I would like the Hot Wheels one that revs up and makes sounds. Mommy would like a big house with stairs in it. Have a safe trip!
Love, Cody
Dear Santa,
My name is Noah. I am 5 years old. I live in Browns. This year, I have been really great. I would like to have a boxer robot, a watch, and cars that can drive on the wall. I would really like to have a hug from Santa. Please bring Mommy and Ryan fingernail clippers and a Spongebob thermometer. Merry Christmas!
Love, Noah
Dear Santa,
My name is Kali. I am 5 years old. I live in Ellery. This year, I have been really good. I would like to have a pig, a really sparkly princess crown and real roses in a vase. I need some new shoes. Please bring Grammy lots of roses too. Have a safe trip and a Happy New Year!
Love, Kali
Dear Santa,
My name is Gwen and I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been really great. Could you please bring me an LOL confetti pop, a new bike and an LOL doll house? I need some new snow boots in a size 11. My mom would like 10 bags of Takis. Happy Holidays!
Love, Gwen
Dear Santa,
My name is Ethan and I am 6 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been really good. I would really like to have a tablet, a drone and a DS. I could use a new pair of socks. My brother, Dakota would like to have a Bakugan. Have a safe trip!
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
My name is Elijah. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a treadmill, a weight bench with a heavy barbell and a remote that turns people invisible. I need a black shirt with no sleeves for exercising. My little brother, Lincoln wants a baby toy. Merry Christmas!
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
My name is Isabella. I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year I have been good. I would really like to have a huge fuzzy, a microphone and an American Girl doll. Emmalyn would like a big Barbie. Have a safe trip!
Love, Isabella
Dear Santa,
My name is Waylon and I am 6 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been jolly. I would really like it if you could bring me a Nintendo Switch, a Jumanji game for Nintendo Switch and a Roblox play set. I could use some new headphones, too. My sister, Jadyn would like a computer. Merry Christmas!
Love, Waylon
Dear Santa,
My name is Alaina. I am 6 years old and I live in Bone Gap. This year, I have been really well. I would really like to have a unicorn stuffed animal, make-up and an Elsa doll. I need some new socks please. My sister, Sophia would like a book. Happy Holidays!
Love, Alaina
Dear Santa,
My name is Rosalie and I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been really good. I would really like it if my sister came home. I would also like a turtle and a picture of my sister and I. I would also like for my grandma to come for Christmas. My mommy would like some LOL dolls. Merry Christmas!
Love, Rosalie
Dear Santa,
My name is Beau and I am 5 years old. I live in Albion. This year, I have been really happy. I would really like it if you could bring me a Lego ladder truck, a workbench and tools with a drill. Also, I would like a FIsher Price kitchen with cooking utensils, dishes and food. I need a new pair of red cowboy boots. Can you please bring Ms.Stover a Yankee candle? I hope you have a safe trip.
Love, Beau
Mrs. Munsey’s First Grade
Dear Santa,
I like when you bring me presents. I want a skateboard. I also want Jordon shoes. Please bring my brother Lendyn a gold chain. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Zayden Smith
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all the presents? I hope you have a good flight. I want Polly Pocket toys. I want the Grinch 2 DVD. I wold like a peacock dress for my mom. I wish you a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Olivia Bunting
Dear Santa,
I hope God is with you. How cold is the North Pole? I want a sword! I want a skateboard! Please bring my Uncle Kyle new basketballs. When is your birthday?
Love,
David Brinkmann
Dear Santa,
I hope you are getting your presents ready. I hope you are being safe too. I want Wild Kratts Power Dics. I want a new Wii game. My little brother wants a Wild Kratts pillow and blanket. I want a new ELF on the Shelf for Christmas.
Love,
Nate Greathouse
Dear Santa,
Can you tell me about Rudolph? May I have a large hauler truck please? Can you please bring Levi a green monster truck? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Josiah
Dear Santa,
How do your elves see? I would like to have some LOL dolls. I would like some slime also. Cole would like fire trucks. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Alyvia
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer get you around? I would like to have a Go Kart please. May I have an iPad please? Zaiden would like to have a GoKart too so we can race them. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Sincerely,
Liam
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I would like to have a purse. Can I have a school American Girl doll accessory set? Can my sister, Olivia please have scrunchies? I am going to leave you some cookies that are very, very good and some milk.
Love,
Adalynn
Dear Santa,
Are the elves busy? I would like to have an LOL doll. I would like to have a Barbie mermaid. Are you busy? I would like for my mom to have a fox cup. Have a safe ride.
Love,
Arielle
Dear Santa,
Can you tell me about the elves? May I pleas have a fire truck? May I please have a Lego digger? Can you bring Thaylee a toy truck? Have a safe trip.
Your Friend,
Austin
Dear Santa,
Can you please let me ride Rudolph? May I please have a book? I would like a barrel of cheese balls please. Levi would like money please. I am going to leave you some carrots.
Love,
Brantley
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Claus ok? Can I have a unicorn please? I want a JoJo Siwa please. My sister Rylee wants a lava lamp please. I will leave the door unlocked for you.
Love,
Brenlee C
Dear Santa,
I hope you are getting the reindeer ready. How are your reindeer? I want Fortnite games. I would like to have Nerf guns. I want you to get Maci an Ipad. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Remington Long
Dear Santa,
Have a good day! Can you bring me a drone and a play station? Liam really wants a lawn mower. Do you want cookies and carrots?
Love,
Trentyn S
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I would like a Pikachu plush and Shop kins. Bubby want a xbox live gift card. Have a good trip!
Love,
Katie W.
Dear Santa,
Can Buddy’s friends come tonight? I would like the LOL 70 surprise, please. Can I have a giant squishy bunny that smells like ice cream or chocolate? I will leave you cookies and milk for you.
Love,
Lillian H.
Dear Santa,
I wonder if you are ready for Christmas. Are your reindeer ready? I want JoJo Siwa figures. I want pop the pig for my daddy. I want him to have a deer. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Abigail Wiseman
Mrs. Ellis 1st Grade
Dear Santa,
What lives at the North Pole? Could I have Blue the robo-raptor please? Could I have Hot Wheels gorilla track please? Marin would like art supplies. We will leave cookies for you.
Love,
Hudson Green
Dear Santa,
What do the elves do? I would like a toy horse please. I would like a new bike please. Can I please have a necklace for Grandma Audrey? Have a nice trip, Santa.
Love,
Sarah Spray
Dear Santa,
How do elves make toys? Please can I have nerf blaster with darts, nerf tactical vest? Austin will want Hungry Hungry Hippos. I will leave cookies.
Love,
Jacob Simmons
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I would like a toy horse with a pink nose and white socks. I would also like a toy bird the same size as our parrot Rudy. My momy would like a pretty dress that is red. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots.
Love,
Lacy
Dear Santa,
How do you go around the world in one night? Please bring me a nerf gun and Lego set. My dad Justin wants some camo gloves. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jackson Miller
Dear Santa,
How do my elves come from the North Pole? Please bring me Polly Pocket Dream House and Bentley, my sister, a baby doll. I will leave cookies and milk and carrots.
Love,
Presley West
Dear Santa,
How do you get down our chimney? Please bring me a minecraft lego set and a Incredibles Hydroliner. My mom Kristen would like a pet sloth. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Zayn Cheadle
Dear Santa,
How do elves have magic? Please can you bring me Addie and Maya stuff? I want to give my mom a ornament. I will leave cookies!
Love,
Savannah Tucker
Dear Santa,
How do you make presents? Please bring me a baby cradle and a hatchimal mega secret Surprise. My cousin Brooklynn would like a manicure. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Sadie Schilling
Dear Santa,
Why do you stay up? Please bring me a LOL Winter Chalet House and magnetic beads. Conner would like magnetic beads. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love,
Ava Perkins
Dear Santa,
What is at the North Pole? Can I have an Xbox game please? Also, a Star Wars Lego set please? Can you get my dad a deer blanket? Have a great Christmas!
Love,
Kaysen Kelsey
Dear Santa,
How do your elves make toys? May I have a Wish Puppy? Please can I have new pajamas? I hope you have a great Christmas.
Your Friend,
Lynnley McDaniel
Dear Santa,
Do you have elves? Can I have a Wish Puppy please? Can I have glow in the dark stars for the ceiling and new jewelry? Can you please give Grandma Bond chocolate? Merry Christmas, Santa.
Love,
Evelyn Bond
Dear Santa,
Santa, why are the elves busy? Santa, may I have a stuffed alligator please? Santa may I please have a Brio train? Santa, may my cousin Ethan have a trampoline please? Santa, I’m sorry you fell.
Love,
Oliver Gawthorp
Dear Santa,
How do the elfs make toys? I want a puppy please and a drum. My mom wants a Ferrari. I will give you cookies.
Love,
Jordan Land
Dear Santa,
How does Rudolph have a red nose? Please can I have earrings and makeup? Please can you give my Grandma a necklace? I will leave you cookies.
Love,
Jolene White
Dear Santa,
Where is the North Pole? I would like some earrings. May I have a Boston Terrier puppy? Please give my dad some Carhartt bibs. Have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Ellie Troyer
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer have magic? Please can I have a Pickle Pete game? Please can I have a stuffed animal puppy? Please can my mom have a jewelry tree? Santa how do the presents get to the houses?
Love,
Ariyana Orr
Dear Santa,
Does Mrs. Claus bake cookies? May I have some hoodies? Also may I have a dirt bike? Also may Otis have some dog toys? I hope you have a safe trip.
Love,
Lucas Troyer
Dear Santa,
I would like to see your reindeer and your elves. What do your reindeer like to eat? I like Christmas because we get to play with toys. I would like a Wish Puppy. May I also have a Twisty Pet? Elise would like a Wish Puppy. How many elves do you have? I will leave you cookies.
Love,
Violet Rude
Mrs. Murbarger’s 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
Santa can you please tell me how Rudolph’s nose glows? How do the reindeer fly? Can I please have a punching bag? Please can I have a computer? Can Philip please, please have a paci that helps gums heal? Have a great trip!
Love,
Gabriel A
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a great Christmas. May I please have two LOL dolls? Will you please get me a glittery sweater? Santa, will you get my mom a Hot Chocolate candle please? Thank you! Have a great Christmas.
Love,
Audriana B
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I like nerf guns and I like a Robot with Remote. My mom likes Hershey’s white chocolate and she likes to snack on them. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Titus B
Dear Santa,
Santa, are you ready for Christmas? Can you please get me a cell phone and a computer? Can you please give Lane Jones a Zombie Blaster Nerf gun? Thank you! Please have a safe trip this year!
From,
Branton D
Dear Santa,
How did Rudolph get a red nose? Why does my elf move when I’m not home? My year has been terrific! Santa, may I have a new tablet case? My I also have Wingie merch? Santa, can you get my Grandma Sheila a coffee mug with Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Woodstock? Please be safe, Santa.
Love,
Kyleigh E
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? Can my Dad see me at Christmas? I would like a skywalker leg set and a Nerf gun. Please give my dad a Nerf gun to match mine.
Love,
Raxton F
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph ok? Is Prancer ok? Are the elves ok? My year has been awesome. Can I have a Nerf gun please? May I also have Nerf gun bullets please? My baby sister, Abi wants a baby doll. Have a safe trip.
Love,
Easton F
Dear Santa,
Can I see Rudolph the reindeer? Will you please bring me a make-up kit for me please? Can you get me a tie-dye t-shirt kit please? Can you bring a ring for Aunt Nay? Have a great Christmas Eve.
Love,
Greenleigh F
Dear Santa,
I hope that you have a good Christmas. I would like a Blume Doll and a Hatchamils wow. Tristan would like a drone. I will leave some cookies.
Love,
Nora L
Dear Santa,
Are you ready for this year? Can you please give me a Nintendo switch and a Patriots jersey? Can you bring my brother, Silas, some John Deere tractors please? Thank you! Please have a great Christmas!
From,
Sawyer L
Dear Santa,
How old are the reindeer? My year has been good. I would like a Stretch Armstrong. I would also like a PS4 with Fortnite and Wreck-fest. A big Snickers is what my dad would like. Thank you! I hope you have a good trip!
Love,
Samuel M
Dear Santa,
Does Rudolph have a red nose? I have had a good year. May I please have a Stephen Curry jersey? Could I please have an NBA basketball? Please could my dad have a PS4? Have a safe trip.
Your Friend,
Landon P
Dear Santa,
What do your deer look like? I would like a Cry Babies doll and Toy Story 4 movie please. Keira would like new headphones. Thank you! Have a safe trip!
Love,
Breeana W
Mrs. Stewart’s 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
Does Rudolph still have his red nose? Are you and Mrs. Claus married? Where do you live? May I have lama clothes? Also may I have a Big Joe Bean Bag Chair? Can I get my step sister some crazy socks? I hope you have a nice trip.
Sincerely,
Mia
Dear Santa,
I want to know how your year is going. Is it good? Could I get a remote controlled boat please? May I have Hot Wheels tracks please? Allison wants and iphone. Have a wonderful Christmas!
Sincerely,
Blake
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’m doing great. Can I please have a Blume doll? I would also like a Chromebook for Christmas. Can you please get a toy train for my brother Mason? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Emmaleigh
Dear Santa,
How many elves are there? There are at least 999. Can I please have a Wish Puppy? I would also like a fancy dress. Would you please also bring my sister, Violet a Wish Puppy too? I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Elise
Dear Santa,
How are the raindeer? Does Mrs. Claus ever bring present to people? Do you feed your raindeer? Can I please have a Nintendo Switch? Could I also have a Luigi’s mansion 3 game. Can you please bring my dad a cool new bow and arrow? Have a good Christmas!
Your Friend,
Jameson
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Claus a good cook? How are your elves? Do your elves have a house? May I please have the American Girl doll named Bina? It would be nice to give Isabelle a friend. Can I also have a glitter doll please? That would be nice. Maddy would like a Booty Shakin’ Lama. Christmas is my favorite time of year.
Love,
Lillian
Dear Santa,
How are you doing bro? Are you busy? I would please like an Xbox game NBA2K20. I would also please like basketball shoes. Can you please get my mom a coffee mug? Have a good Christmas. Thank you for my Xbox last year.
Love,
Braxton
Dear Santa,
How do you get in the house? I would like some Pokemon cards? I would also like a PJ Mask chair. Could you bring Paxton a baby bum chair? Thank you for bringing the presents.
Your Friend,
Ramsey
Dear Santa,
How are your elves? I hope they are ready. Can I please have a Rescue Mission Boat? Can I please have a Magic ink book? Can my cousin Haley have a candle? Happy Holidays!
Love,
Grace
Dear Santa,
How cold is it at the North Pole? Are you cold? Can you please bring me sparkly healed boots for Christmas? I will also like to have Lucky Fortune. Will you please get my sister, Hayley a big stuffed reindeer? Have a Happy Holiday.
Love,
Hannah
Dear Santa,
How do you have magic? I would like a Gold Hoverboard and a Remote Control rc car. My Grandma would like a Crossbow. Thank you. I will leave cookies and milk.
Love,
Kylar
Dear Santa,
How did you get your sleigh? I want a tablet and remote control cars. Brian wants a new bike. I will leave cookies and milk.
Love,
Spencer
Dear Santa,
How many elfs do you have? You have at least one hundred. Can you please give me some baseball cards? Also would you give me Kinetic sand? My brother Eli give him a Nintendo Switch. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Gideon
Dear Santa,
Do you give elves? What I want for Christmas is a doll set, Barbies and clotes. Can you bring J.D. monster toys? We are bringing a present for you because you bring us presents.
Love,
Hadleigh
Dear Santa,
How many elves are there? I think you have 600 elves. Can you please bring a two set stroller? Can I please bring my baby doll? Will you please bring my cousin Lizzy a real crib please! Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
TynzLee
Mrs. Gerlach 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
How old are you? What do reindeer ear? May I please have a four wheeler? Can I please have a Hoverboard? My brother, Jack would like a new ball. Happy Holiday!
Your Friend,
Adyson
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I’ve been making goodie bags for you and my Elf on the Shelf. May I have an Our Generation bunk bed? May I also have an American girl doll sleeping bag? Drew would like some sports cards please. We will leave cookies and milk for you.
Your Friend,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
Why do you live at the North Pole? I’ve been very good and I’ve had a good year. I would like a Harry Potter Lego set. May I please have some Smashers? Dad would like some knives please. Merry Christmas and have a good trip.
Love,
Konor
Dear Santa.
How do you make the Elf on the Shelf move around the house at night? How do you make the reindeer come to the house? Please can I have legos? I would like some new clothes. My Dad Cory would like guns to hunt deer. I will leave reindeer food for the reindeer.
From,
Kentley Bailey
Dear Santa,
What is your birthday? What makes your reindeer fly? I would like a Hackin, Packin Alpaca please. I would love if you gave me the game Flying Pigs. Could you give my dad a new pillow? I will leave you cookies and milk.
From,
Josie Duncan
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? Can I have a Candylock? Could I have a Blinger? Can my sister have a Twisty pet? Thank you for making all of the toys for us. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love,
Chloe Loss
Dear Santa,
Does Mrs. Claus’ cookies make the reindeer fly? Santa could you please bring me a Nintendo Switch and a viro ride? Can you bring Wally a helicopter? Please make sure to let the reindeer have a cookie.
Your Friend,
Eli
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? I would like a viro ride. Can elves bring me a blue fit bit? My brother would like a robot. I will put a glass of milk out for you.
Your Friend,
Tanner
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want a viroride Scooter and a Blaster Nerf Gun. My mom will like a phone. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Your Friend,
Will
Dear Santa,
Can you be my friend? I would like make up and dolls for my Christmas. My mom would like her some earrings. I will leave reindeer some milk and cookies.
Your Friend,
Loretta
Dear Santa,
Is our elf coming to the classroom? I know you are very busy but can you bring me a stroller for my dolls, because Averie won’t share her stroller. Can you please bring me some jewelry? My sister Averie will like some bottles for her baby dolls. Can the elves bring us two reindeer? I will give you some milk.
Love,
Paislie
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want a viroride scooter and a Blaster Nerf gun. My mom will like a phone. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Your Friend,
Will
Dear Santa,
How big is your toy shop? I’ve had a great year. May I have a D.J. turn table with colorful lights? I would also like a tiger tail necklace. May my dad have a new Tesla? Have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Gavin
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? Also, I’ve been working on my money to get an Elf on the Shelf. May I please have a Super Mario game for my DS? I would really love a happy Christmas this year. My grandma, Lola would love a visit from me. I will leave cookies, milk, and carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Cole
Dear Santa,
How was your year? I want a Rc airplane and Stephen Curry shoes. My Nana wants a pioneer Woman Canister set. I will color a picture for you.
Love,
Zavior Lee
Dear Santa,
How do you make all those toys? Can I pleasehave a L.O.L. doll? Will you please get me a Hatchimal that grows up? Rosaly would like a diamond ring. I will leave you and your reindeer carrots, milk, and cookies.
Love,
Sophia Schmittler
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I want slime and LOL dolls. I want a basket full of candy for my Dad.
Love,
Kayti
Mrs. Shepherd’s 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
Do you have real or fake deer? Do you have me on the bad list? I hope you have real deer. I hope you have me on the good list. For Christmas this year I would really like a Frozen 2 movie and toys. Next, I would like to have a Frozen 2 horse. Also, I hope I can get a Barbie swim and dance mermaid doll. Finally for my mom can I please have a big air fryer black. I love Christmas!
Love,
Abbi
Dear Santa,
Are you magic? I’m going to leave carrots for the reindeer and milk and cookies for you. For Christmas this year I would like a bow and arrow so I can shoot a deer. Next, I would like an iphone so I can text and call my friends and family. Also, I would like new clothes because I always want to wear something. Finally, for my whole family I would like a wish. I am going to try to be on the nice list.
Love,
Makayla
Dear Santa,
Is Mrs. Patty an elf? I will leave out a gallon of milk for you. For my first thing could I please have a computer for my schoolwork? Next, could I please have more new books for A.R.? And also can I please have more lego sets for building new things? Finally can I please have a lot of candy in my stocking this year so I can give my family some. I will try to be good next year.
Love,
Brandt
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookies and milk do you want? I’ve really been trying to be good this year. First, I would like a dirt bike because I can do tricks on it, Next, I would like Donovan Mitchell shoes because they would look good in a game. Last, I would like Kevin Durant shoes because they look cool. Finally, I would like to give Jonathan an Avenger Lego set because he likes Avengers. I hope you have a great Christmas Santa.
Love,
Jeter
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? I hope your reindeer are ready. First, can I please have an Xbox. Second, can I please have a Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare game and a Fortnite game. Third, can I please have a Lego Marvel set. Finally, could you please give my brothers a hot wheel set. I will work hard to be on the nice list.
Love,
Lane
Dear Santa,
How are my elf and reindeer? I hope my reindeer is not sick. For Christmas, I would like a baby German Shepherd. Next, I would like a Knights Templar wood sword and shield. Also, I would like a Temple Lego set. Finally can you bring baseball cards for Caden my brother. I hope you have a very great Christmas.
Love,
Eli
Dear Santa,
Is Miss Patty actually an elf? I hope you’re ready for Christmas. First, I would like a big Hatchimal egg to put in my room. Next, I hope I can get a new Kindle Fire because I cracked the one I have right now. Also, I hope to enjoy a day off with my family so we can do things together, Finally, I wish for my mom to have a nice day off work. I wish for most of these things to happen.
Love,
Falon
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’m trying to be a very good boy all year. Would really like prestenstils.com hoodies, thank you. I would be happy if you could bring me a PS5 pro. I would be happy if you could bring me a razor power core E95 electric scooter. Last I would be very happy if you can make my mom a diamond accent heart in 10K rose gold ring. I hope you have a successful year in 2019-2020.
Love,
Blake
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer very tall? Please eat all my cookies and milk. For Christmas this year I would really like 5 Fortnite Christmas skins. Next, I would like an Xbox one gaming chair. Third, I would like a Fortnite aimbot controller. Finally, could you get my cousin Landon Greathouse the ability to play Fortnite?
Love,
Jakobi
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I really have been trying to be good. For Christmas this year I would really like a glamper so my LOL dolls can go camping. Next, I would like an Elsa baby doll because I love Elsa so, so, so, so much, She is my favorite in the movies. Also, I would like a crown ring please I would wear it every day. Finally my mom would like an Air fryer. She would be happy to have a fryer. I hope I see you some time.
Love,
Kami
Dear Santa,
How fast do you go in the sleigh at night? I hope Rudolph doesn’t go blind because of his nose. For Christmas this year I would really like a Nintendo switch. Next, I would like a skateboard. Also, I hope I can have a Lego Star Wars Set. Finally, could my parents please have new watches. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Jonathan
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer actually deer or are they just magical moose? I hope I have been good this year. For Christmas this year I would like Nike hoodies and pants. Next, I would like my own reindeer so I can fly them! Also, I want a one hundred dollar bill because I don’t’ have that much money. Finally, for my dad I want him to get new Star Wars pajamas. I hope you have a good Christmas Santa.
Love,
Xaiden
Dear Santa,
How many presents do you fit in your sleigh? I will give you all the cookies and milk. Santa I have a Christmas wish to go to the North Pole to meet all the animals, Next, would you please get our family another puppy so our dog will play with him. Third, would you please get me a lizard, so he will crawl on my arms. Finally, would you please get my grandpa and grandma a bigger home. I hope you have a great year.
Love,
Landon
Dear Santa,
Is my elf ready to come? Hope you are ready for the milk and cookies, and carrots for the reindeer. For Christmas this year I would like to have a minecraft Nintendo switch game. Next, I would like to have some 3-layer fringe boots. Finally I would like to have a sparkling heart ring. I think that my dad would lie to have two gold and white controllers and a white Xbox. I jope you have a good Christmas too.
Love,
Tenley
Dear Santa,
Is your real name Nicholas? I’ve been really good this year. The first thing I would like for Christmas is a Nintendo switch. Could I also please have a VR headset because they are really realistic? The last thing I would like is Lego Movie 2 legos. The reason why I want these are because there awesome. Keegon would like kiwi crates for Christmas. Thank you for visiting us every year.
Love,
Kayden
Dear Santa,
What kind of milk do you want? I’ll get you all the milk. First, can you please get me a shotgun, because I can get meat from deer. Next can you please get me a golf cart, so I can drive in the snow. Last, can you please get me a cute puppy because they cuddle. Finally for Keath a signed Mitchel Trubisky shirt. I hope you are having a good time at the North Pole and I’ll try to stay out of trouble.
Love,
Carsyn
Dear Santa,
Have I been a good girl this year? I have been trying to be good this year. For Christmas this year I would like a Juno the elephant toy. Also I hope I can have 2 kittens of my own! Finally I really want more American Girl doll stuff. Could my mom have a Yankee candle that smells like tulips. I hope I can at least have 1 of these things.
Love,
Hayden
Dear Santa,
How do you go in the chimneys? I hope my Elf on the Shelf Peppermint Patty comes back from Miss Patty and you Santa. For Christmas this year I would like to have an electric scooter. Next, I would like some Werther’s Original Carmel Coffee Hard candies sugar free for me and my mom and dad. Also, I would like miniature things for me and my mom to play with. Finally, for my mom to get more coffee so she can wake up in the morning. I hope you have a great year.
Love,
Aurora
Dear Santa,
Are you all stocked up on cookies? I will try to get you some cookies and milk. Santa can I please have a Samsung computer? For my second item, can I please have a boy reborn with the eyes closed? For my third item I would like a O.M.G. Winter Disco Cosmic Nova fashion doll and sister. Finally, I would like to see if you can get me and my mom Mother and daughter bracelets. You don’t have to get me all these things.
Love,
McKinzie
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you can come visit me on Christmas Eve. First, I would like a big case for my LOL dolls. Second, I would like a unicorn shirt. Third, I would love a new LOL doll to play with. I hope my sister gets that unicorn she wished for.
Love,
Emily
Ms. Garcia’s 3rd Grade
Dear Santa,
I have a question, how many presents do you give every year? I can’t wait to see what I get. This Christmas, I’m wishing for a fitbit. I want a fitbit because I can see the time and do other things on it. Another gift is a gaming chair because I like to play games on my computer. My next item is a new mouse because mine is starting to not work very good. My mom and dad are going to want coffee for this Christmas. I hope you have a great Christmas!
Love,
Truitt
Dear Santa,
How many presents do you make? I like cookies like you Santa. May I please get the Belle dress with the warm winter cape on it? Can I please have a color chart with pink on the top, next purple, then blue, next green, then yellow, and orange and last red? May I have a new dress with a cross on it please? For Christmas my mom wants slippers, and dad wants a watch. I hope you have a great Christmas.
Love,
Maggie
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? I can’t wait to see what is under my tree. Santa may I please have a walkie talkie because me and my sister like to play cops and robbers? My second item is a knife because I like to sharpen sticks and we play war. I have really wanted a phone. I want a phone because I can text and call people. My sister has really been wanting an LOL doll. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Conner
Dear Santa,
How do you know when to tell the elves to make the toys? I like that you are nice and jolly. The first item I would like is a Nintendo switch. I am wishing for some lego sets. I would also like a nerf gun ultra. My brother would like a Nintendo switch also. I hope you have a Happy New Year!
Love,
Curtis
Dear Santa,
Is Ms. Patty a real elf? I have been good this year. May I please have a phone because I want to play games on it? Another gift I would love is an Apple watch because my mom has one. Can I please have a play store gift card because I want Minecraft? Conner wants a new phone because his cracked. I hope you have a great trip.
Love,
Josiah
Dear Santa,
How many cookies do you eat in a year? I can not wait to see what is under our Christmas tree. This Christmas I’m wishing for an American Girl Doll because they are really pretty. May I please have a smart watch? They are really good and I use to have one and I loved it. Another gift I would like is Justice clothes because I don’t have that many justice clothes. My sister is wishing for more babies and baby clothes. I hope you have a safe trip to deliver presents.
Love,
Emmalyn
Dear Santa,
How many elfves are thare? I can not wait for all of the presents. May I please have an atv so I can ride outside? Could I please have an ipad? This Christmas I’ve been waiting for a pair of boots to wear. My little brother really wants a monster truck playset. I hope you and the elves have a good Christmas.
Love,
Levi
Dear Santa,
My name is Hanna and I have a question. How many elves do you have at the North-Pole? Don’t forget to leave some presents for my American girl dolls. The first present I wish for is a mic for the piano that you go me last year. I would also like a miniature dachshund. My mom also really wants a miniature dachshund. I hope you have a safe trip on Cristmas Eve.
Love,
Hanna
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I can’t wait to see whats under my Christmas tree on Christmas morning. May I please have a nerf gun with out using the trigger. Could I please have a toy sound grenades. Another gift I would like is a Star Wars Lego set. My mom wats a sour pouch bites bag in her stocking. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Lincoln
Dear Santa,
How many people do you have to deliver to on Christmas Eve? I can’t wait until you deliver my presents on Christmas Eve. May I please have a nerf gun for Christmas so I can shoot my brother with it? Another thing is the new Dog Man book so I can learn new words. Also, I would like action figures so I can play with them. My brother really wants a pair of headphones so he can listen to music. Can you help him out? I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Kruze
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? Thank you for the presents last year. May I please have Monoply cheaters edition? Could I please have Dragon Maste #16? Another gift I would love is a fit bit because I could see how many steps I take a day. My brother really wants Butter fingers for Christmas. Thank you for coming so far Santa.
Love,
Hallie
Dear Santa,
How many cookies do you eat each year? I’ve been really good this year. This Christmas I’m wishing for a hoverboard so I can ride in my driveway. The second thing I want for Christmas is a new bike, because mine hardly works any more. Another thing I would like is the whole “I Survived” series, so I can read the whole series. My brother would like a power wheels, Duley truck. I hope you have a safe ride this year.
Love,
Matthew
Dear Santa,
How many cookies do you eat in a year? I can’t wait to see whats under our Christmas tree, I’m so excited. Could I please have some new justice clothes because I really like them? May I have some purple glitter vans? I really want a King Charles Spaniel too so I can play with it. My brother really wants a pet bird. I hope you have a good Christmas Santa.
Love,
Maci
Dear Santa,
How bright is Rudolph’s nose? I can’t wait to see what is under my tree! May I please have a nerf that has 100 bullets and that would have a scope? This Christmas I’m wishing for a nerf that would shoot balls. This Christmas I would like a skateboard. My sisters realy wants makeup. I hope you have a great Christmas.
Love,
Noah D
Dear Santa,
Is Miss Patty an elf? I’m glad you give us gifts. May I have a bonsai tree kit? I would like a Frozen 2 Ana Barbie. I would also like a Descendents 3 Uma Barbie. My dog also needs boots for outside. Have a safe trip.
Love,
Adelynn
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all the toys in one night? I can only deliver 20. I really can’t deliver like 100 in one night. Could I please have 20 LOL dolls for my sister? May I please have 20 fgteev toys because I like them. The third present I wish for is a puppy dog for my mom. My brother really wants a hot wheels track because he loves them. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Kylah
Dear Santa,
How many cookies do you eat in a year? Do you only ear choclate chip cookies or do you eat any type of cookies? The first present I would like are some squishies. Squishies are so fun. May I please have a jumbo cotton candy cutie? They are so soft. This Christmas I’m wishing for a bed spread with unicorns on it. I love unicorns. My baby sister, Samaria really wants a cat stuffed animal. She loves stuffed animals and cats. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Brelynn
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver all the toys in one night? I can’t wait to look under my tree on Christmas day. May I please have a frozen 2 Elsa dress this year? For another present may I have a beanie boo cat this year? For my last item, I would like a Desendents 3 barbie doll set. My mom really wants a new phone this year. I can’t wait for Christmas day this year.
Love,
Isabelle
Dear Santa,
How do you get from the North Pole to here? I can’t wait to spend time with my family. May I have a remote control ice dragon for Christmas. Could I please have a smart watch? Another gift I would really love is a dragon toy named Hockfang and Shotlot. My brother really wants a new control for his Xbox 1. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Laney
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? I hope my elf is coming soon. May I have a smart tv? Next, I would like a hogshocker, I need it for my pigs. For a third item I want a tablet to play games. My dad wants a better house for Christmas. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Landon Loyd
Dear Santa,
How do you get to the North Pole? I hope my dog will get a toy for Christmas. May I please get an American Girl doll, makeup kit, a talking doll? Next I want a new doll, Elsa set and stuffed dog. May I get a target with darts and a stuffed monster? Please give my sister a baby. I hope you like the cookies I am giving you.
Love,
Ivory
WEST SALEM GRADE SCHOOL
Mrs. Greathouse’s Kindergarten
Mrs. Clause,
I like Christmas. I hope I am on the good list. I have been really good this year. I would like a doll. I hope my brother gets a tractor. I hope it will snow this year. I would like my friend Molly to come over. I would like you to put presents upstairs since we have a tree upstairs. I like your reindeer and I like Santa.
From Anzlee Adams
Dear Santa,
Am I on the naughty list or not this year? I have been very good this year. Santa, how do your reindeer fly so they can pull your sleigh? All I want for Christmas is the Barbie Dream Camper, 150 Jo-Jo bows, Jo-Jo stuff, and horse stuff.
From Gracie Fenton
Dear Mrs. Clause,
I love Christmas. I hope there is snow and I hope you have a great Christmas. I hope your husband sends me good presents.
From Gracie Fenton
Santa,
I hope I have a good Christmas. I want some puppy toys for my dog. I want some markers for me. I want some hearts for my mommy because I love her. I hope to get some Batman stuff, the chopping thing that is all yellow.
Love Conner Goble
Santa,
Thank you for the presents. I want a toy flashlight and a toy tiger.
Gunner Goble
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a monster truck to drive outside. I have been really good this year! I would like a remote controlled semi too. I love semis! Please bring me a giant race track that goes upside down. Please bring remote controlled trucks to my bubby’s and sissy. My mom and dad would also like remote controlled trucks. Thank you.
Your Friend Kolton Hill
Santa,
I want a baby doll, also I want to have a stuffed animal for Christmas and I would also like to have a pet lady bug.
Your Friend Zaylee McMahel
Dear Santa Clause,
I would like to have hair scrunchies. Please bring my mommy some perfume and my brother some farm animals and tractors. Please bring my dad cottage cheese.
From Emersyn McVaigh
Santa,
Are you going to give me presents? Can you give me snow?
From Emmitt Spray
Santa,
Can I have a Robot Baby cat and a dinosaur stuffed animal? For my dad, new shoes. For my mom, new tennis shoes. For Raylnn, I want her to have a mommy Robot Cat. For Norah, I want a scrunchy stuffed animal for her.
Adelyn Mae Vallette
Santa,
Get me toys: cars.
Luke
Santa,
I would like a computer. I would like a phone. I would like earrings. I would like high heels. I would like rings. I would like makeup. I would like notebook. I would like books. I would like little pieces of paper and a clipboard and I would like a desk and I would like paint and I would like a timer. I would like a stapler and I would like brand new pieces of paper, pens, and pencils. I would like a Jo-Jo CY bow, oh and slime, and sunglasses, and candy.
Love you Santa! Hadley Carlson
Santa,
I want a LOL doll and a toy kitty. I want a toy dog and a toy Christmas tree and a Mrs. Clause stuffed animal. I want a toy doll and the awesomest Jo-Jo C Toy.
From Jacelyn Malone
Santa,
I want an Elsa palace. I want LOL dolls. I wish I had LOL snow. I want a doll.
Love Sophiah Lingafelter
Dear Santa,
I hope you will bring me JoJo stuff and some new Elsa books. Please bring some cooking things to my mom and dad. Please bring my friends some baby dolls and some new clothes. Please have a good Christmas Santa. Please bring David lots and lots of Legos. Please bring my baby sister a new ball. I hope you and Mrs. Clause have a good Christmas this year.
Love Harlynn Wilson
Santa,
I want a book. I want a computer and a mouse. I want some markers and a clipboard.
Love Alisia Houston
Mrs. Thomason First Grade
Dear Santa,
Did you go on vacation? Thank you for my presents last year. This year I wolb like a Army tank and a remote control 4 wheeler. I would like a big rig. Please bring Brooklyn a pink and purple unicorn. Merry Christmas Santa.
Andrew Mewes
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? Thank you for my Twistepet. This year I would like a Roblox video game and a stuffed bunny. I would like a computer. I want flowers for my mom and a reng for my mom.
Love,
Breanna Thomas
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my black and pink boots last year. Please bring me money. Please bring my brothers toy cars. My little sister wants a spotted animal. Merry Christmas.
Destri Harper
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the maps. I love the maps! Can I have a cool minecraft Lego set? And some video games for the Xbox 1 and a Roblocks toy. And my brother mite like a Lego set. Merry Christmas! You are the best!
Love,
Lane Abbott
Dear Santa,
Do you like to give us presents? I got a phone last year, thank you! I want a stuffed kitten and a tablet and a toy microphone. Please bring my mom earrings and my brother a big blue dinosaur. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Nova Baker
Dear Santa,
Do you work in the day or night? Thank you for my presents last year. This year I would like a Xbox, and Zombie action figures. Please bring my aunt Missy a ring. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Liam McKinney
Dear Santa,
Do your reindeer fly? Thank you for my Nerf gun that can hold 30 bullets. Can my mom get lipstick? I would like a baby bunny please Santa. I want $50 and unicorn plushe, please. Can my baby sister have a unicorn please? Have Merry Christmas Santa!
Love,
Paisley French
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? Thank you for my Star Wars shirt. This year I would like a remote control motorcycle and some chapstick for my lips. Please bring my mom a necklace. Please bring my sister new shoes. Have a safe trip!
Love,
David Wilson
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Thank you for all the presents you gave me last year. Can I have a watch for Christmas? My big sister Madeline would like to have her own slime. My little sister Piper would like a LOL house. My mom would like 90 dollars. I would like 100 dollars. I also want a LOL confetti pop. My mom also wants a vacation where only she would be there.
Love,
Charli Cheadle
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for that toy bird you gave me last Christmas! I want a big stuffed animal unicorn. For my brother Luke get a airport with extra airplanes. I also would like a ipod. I want 5 Twisty Pets. For my brother Eli I want to have him a hunting gun. For Kristen, my mom she would like her Halmark movies.
From,
Daisy Greathouse
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for my presents from last Christmas. Thank you for the wonderful holiday you made. My brother wants a new nerf gun. My mom might want some new clothes. My dad might want new shoes. I want 2 American Girl dolls. I want some chapter books. Mymom wants a new ring. Santa, have a good holiday.
Love,
Claire Doelling
Dear Santa,
How old are you? How old is Rudolph? And the Grinch is mean. Santa bring a Star Wars Lego set. I want 5 Nights at Fretes. I want Splatoon. I want to get my bruther Astroneer. I want to get my mom a moon ring. Santa, Jasi wants a haspsol.
Love,
Taryn Beehn
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I want a LOL OMG. My brother wants a truck. I want a jumbo stuffed animal cat. My brother wants a jumbo Chase. My mom wants a coffee cup. My dad wants a hat. Santa, have a good Christmas.
Love,
Kendal Loudermilk
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the boat. How many reindeer do you have? This year I would like a big set of Fortnite stuff, a yellow gun, and a remote control car. Please bring my dad a Grand Theft auto game. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Brenton Duncan
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the bb gun. How many reindeer do you have? This year I want a 20 gauge shot gun, a new fishing pole and a fish game. Please bring a bed for Fletch and a blanket for my mom. My dad wants a shock collar for my dog. My brothers want gloves. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Conner Welty
Dear Santa,
Thanks for the DVD you gave me. How many elves do you have? This year I would like Legos, a guitar, and a Minecraft game. Please bring a ring for my mom and Lego set for Karter. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Karson Provines
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the LOL pet. How many reindeer do you have? This year I would like LOL dolls, a Poopsie doll, and chocolate. Please bring my mom new shoes and my dad a new jacket. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Morgan Clark
Dear Santa,
What are you doing after Christmas in the North Pole? Thank you for the blanket. This year I would like a LOL castle, a bunch of LOL dolls, Shopkins girls, and some games. I would like a blanket for my mom, a new hammer for dad and a new pillow for my sister. A new blanket for my baby sister would be nice. Gabe would like a new video game and Logan would like a new bed. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Camryn Lee
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing? How old are you? Are you real? May I ples have a Go Pro? May I ples hav some video games? May I ples hav some bocks? May my brother hav Fortnite? May my dad hav wisdom? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Wyatt Herald
Mrs. Spence 2nd Grade
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are ok. I would like some lol dolls, and slime, and a phone. My brother would like a phone too. Thank you and safe travels.
Love,
Isabella Scranton
Dear Santa,
How is Goody? I hope I see him. This year I want Lego Incredibles 2 game for the Nintendo, a piano, and a drum set. My dad would like the DLC for Subarctic Zero Below. My mom would like house décor and makeup. My grandpa wants lottery cards. My grandma would like some yarn. Thank you for your hard work Santa.
Love,
Jacob Turner
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you are ready for Christmas. Can you bring a football helmet, St. Louis Cardinals cards, and some Nike shoes? My brother will like an Alexa. My dad would like a St. Louis Cardinals Ozzie Smith shirt. My mom would like a cookie pan. Thank you for your hard work Santa.
Love,
Hunter Bare
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I hope the reindeer are ready for their big journey. This year I want baseball cards, a hoverboard, and a guitar. My sister, Lexi, would like a louder alarm clock. My brother wants a new tv. My other sister, Cierra, wants a new blanket for her bed. My mom would like a new frying pan. My dad wants a new chair. Thank you for the presents Santa.
Love,
Lucas Harper
Dear Santa,
Are you busy getting ready for Christmas? I hope the toys are made. This year I want Pokeman cards, a Barbie, and a jump rope. Santa can you bring baby toys for my sister Hattie? This year my dad wants a new Xbox. My mom wants a new flat iron. Have a safe journey. Thank you Santa for the presents.
Love,
Willow Westbrook
Dear Santa,
How old are the reindeer? Could you please bring me a GTR, a Lamborghini, and an ipone 11 pro. My mom wants a B Dubs gift card. Hope you get here safe. Thank you.
From,
Zylar McMahel
Dear Santa,
Did your reindeer like my reindeer feed? Could you please bring me a LOL Surprise Glamper, LOL OMG doll, and a LOL doll house? My brother wants a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch games. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kaitlyn Stevens
Dear Santa,
How fast do your deer go? Would you give me these presents for Christmas: Nintendo switch lite, a stuffed animal husky, and basketball cards. Thanks for the presents last year! I want gift cards for my mom. My dad would likes Xbox gift cards.
From,
Mickey Bell
Dear Santa,
How old are your raindeer? Could you please bring me Pokemon cards, a remote control Lamborghini, and a remote control off-road car this year. I want a laptop for Rocky. Merry Christmas!
From,
Sonny Bell
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Could you please bring me 10 Huskies, all the Curry stuff, and an iphone 11 pro? How old are your reindeer? I am Brier Lynch. Gage wants a lot of Nerf Guns! Elise would want some barbies. Cooper would like some Pokemon cards. Owen will want some shorts, some Rawling Basketball, and some farm toys. My mommight want a new car, a new vacuum and a new alarm clock. Merry Christmas.
From,
Brier Lynch
Dear Santa,
How many toys do you make in a year? For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Odyssey, a RC car that drives on walls and ceilings, and snow gear. Emmitt would like a Nintendo Switch with Super Mario 3D World on it. Thank you for my Ultimit Garage last year. Thank you!
Sincerely,
Jesse John Spray
Dear Santa,
What are the elves names? For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch, and a camera and a LOL doll house, please. Please bring a stuffed elephant for my sister. Thank you for my Barbie house last year. Have a good year!
Sincerely,
Aubrey Arnold
Thank you Santa!
Dear Santa,
Does Rudolph’s nose really glow? For Christmas I would like a tractor with a three point hitch and a three point plow and a cat tractor on tracks. Please bring a toy farm for my sister, so she doesn’t destroy my farm. Hope you have a great year, fly safe!!
Sincerely,
Justin Bunting
Dear Santa,
Did Rudolph actually get bullied by the other reindeer? For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch and a Remote Control car and a basketball, please. Please bring a red hoverboard for Camden. Thank you for my GraveDiger last year.
Sincerely,
Jared Aaidt
Dear Santa,
Can reindeer talk to you? For Christmas I would like a Nintendo Switch, Kite, and Legos to make houses, please. Please bring a necklace for my Grandma Bacon. Thank you for the toys last year.
Love,
Lyndsey McClellan
WELLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MRS. FISHBACK
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. Could you please bring me a tablet and a unicorn. My sisters have been kinda good. Harmony would like big girl panties and Echo would like an ipad. My mom would like nothing and my dad would like some underwear for Harmony. I will leave carrots for Rudolph and brownies and milk for you.
Love, Mellody Raber
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. I would like an equestrian girl dolls and a hermit crab, a real live one. I would like some plushies too. My mom and dad have been good too. Please bring daddy some tools and mommy kitchen things. P.S. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Love, Preslie Hall
Dear Santa,
I have been good sometimes. I try really hard. I would like two power rangers and a hoverboard. I would also like a new bike. Please bring my brother pj masks jammies and pj masks stuff animals. My mommy has been good, could you please bring her a new necklace and my dad needs a new Xbox game and me too. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love, Lukas Kemplen
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a Barbie doll bed, lol prize bed and a little car you can drive in. My sister has been good too. She wants a teddy bear with a blanket and pacifier. Amber wants a computer and I want one too. My mom has been good, she wants a tablet. Grandpa wants a guitar and Grandma wants a telephone. Have a safe trip.
Love, Alyanna Thompkins
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl this year. Please bring me a baby toy, a cup, a plate, a fork, a Sippy cup and a bag. I also would like some diapers for my baby. My brother has been good too. He wants a toy gun. I love you Santa.
Love, October Christ
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl this year. I would like for you to bring LoL cup and a baby bed that has babies all over it. I would also like some Minnie Mouse stuff and a kindergarten math book. I would also like a LoL capsule .My sister have been good too. Could you bring them a LoL capsule too. My brother wants alI tractors. I would also like a unicorn bed. I will leave you milk and chocolate chip cookies. I will leave Rudolph carrots.
Love, Sydni Brines
Dear Santa,
I have been kinda good and really good some days. Please bring me a poofy dress and tap shoes. I would also like a crown and a wand. I will take some make up and play set that is a kitchen where I can do food stuff. Can you bring my family three spelling things. I love you Santa.
Love, Keirann Nield
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would a hoverboard and a Harley Quinn doll. I would also like a joker doll. I will take a sled too. Please bring my sister a toy squeaky mouse. Please bring mom a new coffee cup. Nana wants a new thing for her dog and a new ring. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Abbie Ferguson
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like some shopkins and LoL dolls. I want a Barbie doll too. My mom and dad have been good. Please bring my mommy some make up and daddy needs a new shirt. My brothers are good too. Could you bring Ethan a power ranger. Miles would like new mittens. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Brooklyn Thompson
Dear Santa,
I have been trying to be good this year. I would like a slimy Mario game creepy mansion, I would also like my own cat. My brother has been kinda good and he would like a baby dog. Ill leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Sunflower Carver
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like a black iphone 11 and a hoverboard. I would also like an action figure Joker doll and toy guns, black and red ones. What I really want is a new computer. Grandma has been good and she needs slippers. I also want a smart board and a black tablet like Mrs. Fishback. Merry Christmas everyone!
Love, Johnny Kissee
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I would really like a Barbie camper and Barbie dolls. I also need a Barbie dream house. I would like a laptop and a phone. MawMaw needs a picture of her mom and Patti needs a alarm clock. I will leave you cookies and milk. I will leave Rudolph some carrots. Mrs. Clause also needs a blanket to stay warm.
Love, Aurora Hegler
Dear Santa,
I have tried being good all year. I would like paw patrol toys. Xander tries to be good. He needs some hot wheels. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Dredon Holstein
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like fright nights of Freddy figurines of all the characters. I would also like a train track set. I could use some Woody, Buzz light-year figurines too. I love you Santa. I will leave you some muffins and chocolate milk.
Love, William Berryman
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. Would you please bring me a nerf gun holder, nerf guns and nerf darts. I would also like my own real phone and a toy house. My sister has been kinda good, please bring her some make up. My mom and dad have been good too. My mom would like money and my dad would like work tools. Not fake ones, real ones. I will leave you cookies, milk and apples for the reindeer.
Love, Larkin Niehaus
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. Please bring me legos and doll clothes. I also would like some movies. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Arlana Johnson
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like for you to bring me a baby doll and a hoverboard. I would also like a computer, a real one and a new bed. My brothers have been kinda good and kinda bad. Lane wants a new video game. Landry would like Ryan toys. Could you also bring my mommy a computer and dad wants a new phone. I will leave cookies and milk.
Love, John Bohach
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a tent and my very own rock lantern. I would also like a new bed and a toy unicorn. A baby elephant would be good too. My sister have been good, could you please bring them something too. I will leave cookies and juice.
Love, Caitlyn Voelker
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like you to bring me LoL doll surprises. I would also like a baby crib and bunk bed. I would also like a computer and a board like at school. Could you bring mom a wallet and daddy a shotgun. My sister and I like LoL stuff and hatchanimals. I will leave you some chips and water.
Love, Madelynn Raymond
Dear Santa,
I have been mostly good this year. I would like for you to bring me a bike without training wheels, a 5 surprise. I would also like a big spirit horse. Some LoL dolls too. My sister has been good too. She would like a LoL doll and slime kits. Mommy and daddy have been good. Mommy wants a new purse and daddy wants new jammie pants. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Peyton Howell
Dear Santa,
I have been good; I even cleaned up my room. I would like for you to bring me a Barbie dream house, the one with a slide. I would also like a Barbie dream camper, some LoL dolls. My brother hasn’t been good, but he wants a farm with tractor. Mom and dad have been good. My mom would like a new make up desk and daddy would like a soft pillow. I will leave you some cookies and milk and the reindeer some carrots.
Love, Paityn Toombs
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a batman toy, Lego sets and a iPhone X. I would also like a PlayStation 1 with a mine craft controller and mine craft game. I would also like some mine craft clothes. Please tell all the elves I said Hi.
Love Niklaus Foster
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I would like a car that can drive ( a little one) and an LoL doll. I would also like a toy gun that shoots one bullet but has two. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Devlin Bass
FIRST GRADE
WELLS ELEMENTARY
MS. MORRIS
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like Santa to bring me some slime, teddy bear and a baby doll. I would also like fruit. Please bring Zane, a baby phone and Zeke needs a new baseball bat. My mom has been good, could you bring her a new purse. My dad needs a new toolbox too I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Adelyn Colyer
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like an Iphone 11 and a tablet. Could you please bring my sisters something too. Harmony would like a swimming doll and Mellody would like some LoL dolls. My mom has been good, she would like anything that is yellow. My dad wants an Xbox. Shyloy wants Harry Potter stuff, Nathen wants like motorcycle guys and Samuel wants monster trucks. I love you Santa, I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Echo Raber
Dear Santa,
I have been sometimes good and sometimes bad. I would like anything you bring me. I really want like a helicopter and stuff. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Brayden Thompson
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a really good boy this year I would like for you to bring me a Honda 50 dirt bike. I would also like for my mom to be in good health.
Love, Noah Conger
Dear Santa,
I try to be a good boy. I would like for you to bring me anything that you can bring. I’m sure I will love it. I really want a toy gun and a cowboy belt.
Love, Lance Bryant
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good boy this year. I would like you to bring me a train and a toy tank. (a little big one) I also would like some army men and an airplane. I love you, Santa and I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Cole Campbell
Dear Santa,
I’ve been kind of good but sometimes bad. I would like for you to bring me a real dirt bike. I would also like a tiny 4-wheeler and big 3- wheeler. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Dakota Edwards
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like for you to bring me some LOL dolls. I want a Math book because I like Math. I also need a pencil. I love you Santa.
Love, Savanna Brines
Dear Santa,
I have good and bad sometimes. I would like a bike, Legos and some Barbie’s. I would also like some LOL dolls and a squishy. A toy kitchen set would be fun too. Have a safe flight.
Love, Joslyn Conover
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. I would like some Legos. I would also like some toy tanks and semis with trailers. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Dustin Winebarger
Dear Santa,
I have kind of been good. Please bring me a phone and a Nintendo switch. I would also like some Legos and a Remote control car. I would like some more toy monster trucks too. Please leave me candy in my stocking. Have a safe flight and I will leave cookies and milk and some reindeer food.
Love, Jaxon Jenkins
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. I hope I’m on the nice list. Please bring me some LOL dolls and an American Girl doll. I would also like an ipad and a charger for my phone. I will leave some cookies and milk and some reindeer food.
Love, Emma Schroeder
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good girl this year. Please bring me a new phone. I would also like a new ipad. A guitar would be fun too. I love you Santa.
Love, Jolee Driggers
Dear Santa,
I have been very, very, good. Please bring me an ipod. I would also like ten million dollars that isn’t fake. A pet mouse and a snake would also be fun to have. It would be fun to have an elf you can touch. I will leave you some cookies and milk. Have a safe flight.
Love, Truk Morris
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Please bring me an Iphone with YouTube on it. I would also like a rainbow case for my phone. Hope you have a safe flight.
Love, Liam Lofton
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would love to have a hoverboard and a smart watch. I would also like some smelly markers. I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Love, Kinley Schmittler
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a really good girl. I would like a ipad and a unicorn cover. I would also like a unicorn stand for the ipad. I would also like a pet rabbit (a real one). I really want a dog plushy too. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Kali Murphy
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. Please bring me an Xbox and a new phone. My phone isn’t working. I would also like some new shoes and new clothes. Have a safe flight.
Love, Destiny Downs
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a poopsie doll and a LOL doll. I also want a hatchimal. I really want a princess dress, high heels, crown and some make up. I want Jo Jo bows too. Have a safe flight.
Love, Abbee Cox
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl all year. I would like a Pokeman card for Christmas. I want a LOL doll and a poopsie doll. I would like a princess dress, high heels and some Jo Jo bows. A crown would be nice too. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Evelyn Briley
Grayville 2nd Grade Santa
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. I hope I’m on the nice list! This Christmas I want Go Pro, a buggy, an Ipod, 100,00 pokemon cards and fake classes, nitedo switch, pokemon game, Iphone 11, a ring, a robo monkey, neklas, puppets, games, movies, gaming chare, a ps4 controllers, lego games, fake knife.
Love,
Banks Arnold
Dear Santa,
You see I love toys and don’t read we have a elf in are class. I want a Soinc x coimx, and a new Dog man book, and the super Mario castle and a new will game called sonic colors and a sonic plushies and Bookey and I have been a good boy this year. You can give me more toys and books.
Love,
Landon
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a gaming chair and gaming headphones, I also want a Xbox One controller case that looks like a Creeper.
Love,
Ian Bradfield
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I hope I am on the nice list. I want a Xbox 360 and Grand Theft Auto Five and a Lego game. I want Detective Pokemon, a RC car, a nife and a controller and a elf on the shelf, Tell Rudolph I said Hi.
Your Pal,
Ben Briley
Dear Santa,
I want a iphone 11. I want a lot more to. I hope I’m on the nice list. If I’m not on the nice list, I will try to get on it. I want a Nintendo Switch.
Love,
Jack Brown
Dear Santa,
I hope I’m on the nice list! This year I want a tablet, a camera and a Pokemon set. My mom and dad are getting me other stuff.
Love,
Kaitlynn Bryant
Dear Santa,
I want boxes of Pokemon cards. I also want a big Nerf gun and a skateboard.
Love,
Cooper Carrell
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. I hope I’m on the nice list! This is what I want for Christmas. I want a GoPro, iphone11, headset, computer, another elf, ipad, a lot of Pokemon, laptop, jewelry, Nick Jonas stuff. That is what I want for Christmas.
Love,
Marlee Cowles-Jonas
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. I do my chores. I hope I am on the nice list! This Christmas I want a mood ring, cat stuff, a laptop, a Pokemon championship deck, a treadmill and minecraft.
Love,
Rebecca Horton
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I hope I’m on the nice list! This Christmas I want a iphone 11 and a GoPro. I want some Pokemon too.
Love,
Sophie Hottel
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. I hope I’m on the nice list! This Christmas I don’t want a lot for Christmas. All I want is a dirt bike and hamster.
Love,
Savannah Honell
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I have done my chors. I have did my best in school! I hope I am on the nice list! This Christmas I want a Viro skoter and a littleis pet shop house. I also want a ps4 and Roblox game to go with it. I want school splis and a rander.
Love,
Bella Ice
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. I hope I’m on the nice list! This Christmas I whant a pokemon championship collection, a computer, and a camera. Please tell Rudolph I will leave carots.
Love,
Victoria Jackson
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good boy this year. I want Roblocks.
Love,
Zachary Masterson
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. I have been working at my house because my mom and dad work all night. For Christmas I want a Fitbit. My favorite riandeers are Prancer, Dasher, and Cupid. I also want a Kindle. Also a big collection of Pokemon cards! Also slime, squishies, and gold earrings. Also a watch, boy shoes and ipad.
Love,
Rilee Reynolds
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a nerf ultra blaster, and a batmobile remote contol and a Lego minecraft. The blaze bridge and a minecraft sword that glows in the dark when you turnit on it glows and two mine things get easy, a power ranger and yans world character that are Minnie fingers and robux gift cards, more of minecraft.
From,
Harran
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy. I hope I’m on the nice list! I want a crystal, ipad, I want 150 pokemon cards( make sure they’re good cards), a computer, a iphone and more games for my xbox 1. What do you do during summer?
Merry Christmas,
Mason Stover
Dear Santa,
I hope I’m on the nice list! This Christmas I want a ipad and a lot of Pokemon cards. Howa re your reindeer? I also want an iphone. Can you fill my stocking with candy?
Sincerely,
Destini Sussen
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a little bathtub that you can put a baby doll in it. I hope I’m on the nice list because I do my chores and my parents chores too. I also want a just dance play station.
Love,
Elma Zilbeari
Mrs. Myers’s 3rd Grade
Wells Elementary
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents that you gave me last Christmas. Santa Claus, maybe like you could bring my mom a make-up kit, my dad a hunting gun, my sister a Littlest Pet Shop, my brother a Nerf gun, and for my dog Izzy a chew toy. Santa, may you please bring me a box of Little Pet Shop, a computer, some Beanie Boos, and a new jungle playset.
Your friend,
Emmy Wheeler
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the doll house. Please get Darren some tractors. I would like my family to be happy. I would like a couple more things like a galaxy slime city, slime, and my dad to be happy.
Love,
Sofia Brines
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the LOL’s last year. This year I really, really want a notebook to write my songs in. I am really thankful for Christmas. Can you get Tori a friend bracelet from me?
Love,
Ella Bryant
Dear Santa,
I like my Create Creature. It is so fun. I would like you to bring Carter a new Nerf gun. Can you give me an Apple watch or a minibike?
Love,
Lucas Wheeler
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toys that you got me. I like the fuggler you got me. Santa, please get Kali and Kolbi some slime. Also, get my daddy an X Box game.
Love,
Kodi Murphy
Dear Santa,
Thank you, Santa, for the presents that you gave me last Christmas. Santa, please can you bring my dad a dirt bike? Can you bring my mom flowers? Can you please bring some flowers for Jess, too? Santa Claus, can you please bring me an electric dirt bike, a pair of rubber boots, monster truck RC cars, cowboy boots with spinny things that spin around and a new mountain bike?
Love,
John Cox
Dear Santa,
Thanks for the Mario coloring book. I had fun coloring it. I want you to get Dylan a new motorcycle. I would love you to bring me some cool toys, PS4 with PSVR with accessories, and that VR and Sonic Mania Plus for PS4, a computer, and Kirby toys.
Love,
Noah Kuykendall
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the presents that you gave me last Christmas. Santa, please bring a dog toy and a dog bone for Rufus. Bring my mommy a necklace and a ring. And please bring Gage army guys. Please bring me MeMe more earrings and please bring my Papaw new pants. Santa Claus, please bring me Barbie lipstick, Barbie camper, Barbie phone, working Barbie, Barbie Ken doll, Barbie houses, Barbie kitchen, Barbie shower, Barbie dress, and a Barbie purse.
Love,
Chloe Conner
Dear Santa,
My gift was fun because it was a speaking Zommer pony. I would like to bring Lucas an Apple watch or a minibike. Emmy would like a 100 box of Little Pet Shops. My mommy would like us not to fight or whine, and daddy too. Please put 1,000 Littlest Pet Shops and my dog would like a big dog toy that comes with a dog friend.
Love,
Bella Wheeler
Dear Santa,
Thank you, Santa for the presents that you gave me last Christmas. Santa, please give chocolate and roses for Mommy. Please bring for Andrew an Apple 11 phone. Santa, will you bring me a 3-wheeler, Nerf gun, Legos, Hot Wheels, new Apple 11 phone, race car, Batman car, and Batman house, remote control car, remote control air plane, a Fortnite game, WWE wrestling game, P.S.4, and a controller.
Love,
Connor Milligan
Yo Santa,
Thank you for the bike you gave me. I would like some bones and toys for my blind dog, Klaus. I would like a monster truck toy.
Your friend,
Harper Napier
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents. I loved my games. Please bring me a real phone, real laptop, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, 3, 2, and headphones. My big brother wants doomer turnal. I would like lights on my tree. Under my tree, I want presents.
Love,
Lucian Biggins
Dear Santa,
I want an iPad, books, bookmarks, toys, pond under the three, too. Could you bring my mom a new car? Please…. I also like spending time with my family.
Love,
Tori Gill
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Barbie doll. It was so good. I would play with it a lot last year. Can you get my mom a coffee cup?
Love,
Bailey Smith
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toys last year. Santa, would you bring Lucas a toy? Santa, would you bring me a blue and sky-blue racing go-kart, and a smell-proof case?
Your friend,
Carter Schroeder
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing me my blue and pink bicycle last year. I love riding it when it is warm outside. This year I would like for you to bring my big brother, Tripp, a basketball. This year I would like to wake up to an iPod underneath my Christmas tree.
Love,
Annabell Morris
Dear Santa,
Thank you, Santa, for bringing me what you could for Christmas. It was great last year. I loved the baby doll you got me. It looked so real. For this year, Santa, I would like it if my mommy got married to James and to cure my friend Alyssa’s cancer in Eldorado. This year I want baby dolls, books, games, a dollhouse, and a hoverboard, please. Thank you for everything. You are wonderful.
Your friend,
Dixie Feuquay