76-year old Albion resident, Thomas Boyd Jones passed away Saturday morning, June 27 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Ind. Tom was born December 1, 1943 in Ellery. He was born to Thomas and Erma (Johnson) Jones. Tom was an over the road truck driver having last worked for Waltz Trucking Company before his retirement. He was a proud Vietnam veteran of the United States Army, having served two tours of duty. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Albion and American Legion post #590 and VFW post #8222.
Left to cherish many loving memories, are two brothers, Wayne of Albion and Van of Mount Carmel; one sister, Priscilla “Cookie” Collins of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Tom in death were his parents and one sister, Frances K. Weber.
Family Graveside services for Thomas Boyd Jones will be Monday at Graceland Cemetery in Albion. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nalesfuneralhome.com. Nale’s Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.
