After a hard fought battle with the coronavirus, Ronald Dean Mann of rural Albion passed away on Nov. 9 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Ind. surrounded by his wife and children. Ron was born on June 27, 1940 in Olney, Ill., the son of Virgil Elmer and Mary Ann (Shepherd) Mann. He was married to Marilyn Lea Longbons on April 14, 1962 at Little Prairie Christian Church.
Ron earned an associate degree in machine drafting from Southern Illinois University in 1960. He
enlisted in the United States Air Force on April 17, 1961 and made a career in serving his country. Ron experienced much of the world while being stationed in Thailand, Germany and Greenland. He and his family were also stationed domestically at bases in Virginia, California and Nebraska. Ron retired from the Air Force in 1981 and moved back to rural Albion with his family.
After returning to Albion, Ron began farming with his father-in-law Joe Longbons and eventually took over after Joe’s retirement. He also worked as an electrician. Ron retired from farming in 2015. Ron was a jack of all trades. He worked on many projects involving his house, farm and church as well as others involving family and friends. He and his family attend Little Prairie Church in rural Albion where he faithfully served as a deacon, elder, teacher and treasurer for many years. In retirement Ron stayed busy with participating in the VFW Honor Guard, delivering meals for the Senior Center and helping out at the Edwards County Historical Society. In his free time Ron liked to hunt and watch harness racing. However spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren was his greatest joy. He always made time to attend their school activities, sporting events, birthdays and other important events. He also enjoyed just spending time with family especially with anything involving good food.
Ron was preceded in death by brothers Ray and Stan, two infant brothers and sister-in-law LaDonna Mann. He is survived by his wife of 58 years as well as a daughter Melanie (Brian) Maas of rural Albion and a son Curtis (Mary Lynn) of rural Mt. Auburn, Ill. Four grandchildren Monica (Kevin) Terry, Ben (Natalie) Maas, Abby and Alex Mann. Four great grandchildren Kolby and Mayleigh Terry and Nolan and Cooper Maas. Two brothers Mike (Lois) Mann of Ellery and Steve Mann of Olney and two sisters-in-law Shirley Mann of Ellery and Nina Mann of rural Albion. Several nieces and nephews, cousins, and through an extensive family tree, half of western Edwards County.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 12 at Little Prairie Cemetery in rural Albion. Military Rites will be conducted.
Memorials are encouraged to the Edwards County Senior Citizens, VFW Flag Fund and Edwards County Historical Society.
Fond memories and condolences may be left for the family at meridithfuneralhome.com
Ingram-Meridith Funeral Home of Albion is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
