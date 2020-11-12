Thomas Wayne Mosbarger, 84, of Centralia, passed away Friday, Nov. 6 at Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McCleansboro, Ill.]
He was born Oct. 26, 1936, in Grayville, Ill., the son of Woodrow T. Mosbarger and Eleanor Ann McCurdy.
On June 30, 1957, in Mt. Vernon, he married Leta Mae Garren. She proceeded him in death in 2014. He was a 1954 graduate of Mt. Vernon Township High School and attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill.
For 34 years, he worked for Illinois Bell/ATT as a cable repairman. He was a member of Calumet Street Christian Church, formerly Hickory Street Christian Church, in Centralia, Ill., where he taught Sunday School for many years. He served on the Raccoon Township board.
He is survived by five children, Deana L. Overturf of Mt. Vernon, Ill., Pamala J. Mosbarger of Salem, Ill., Terrill W. Mosbarger and wife Beverly of Kampsville, Ill.., Robert G. Mosbarger and wife Deena of Flora, Ill.., Ivan D. Mosbarger and wife Trisha of Salem, Ill.; Grandchildren, Adam Emanuel and wife Elaine, CaeLee Hall and husband Charlie, Levi Overturf, Amanda Myers and husband Seth, Andrew Mosbarger and wife Rachael, Chance Funk and wife Kisha, Chet Funk and wife Vanessa, Sawyer Mosbarger, Samantha Mosbarger and Mays Mosbarger; and Several Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. He is also survived by sister, Glory Ann Hutchison of Mt. Vernon, special friend Jan Hunter of Walnut Hill; and brother-in-law Burrell Garren and wife Hela of Ohio.
He was proceeded in death by Father Woodrow T. Mosbarger, Mother Eleanor (McCurdy) Guerrant, stepfather Robert C. Guerrant and brother-in-law Malcom Hutchison.
A private family service will be held at a later date with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
Memorials can be made to Oil Belt Christian Service Camp, 555 Park Road, Flora, IL 62839 or mailed to Osborn Funeral Home, P.O. Box 130, Dix IL 62830.
Osborn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.osbornfuneral.com, or on the Osborn Funeral Home Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.